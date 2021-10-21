SALEM — The two mayoral candidates, like on many issues, paint two starkly different pictures of the current landscape in Salem: Either the city’s mask mandate is hurting businesses and making people leave Salem to shop elsewhere...or this Halloween season has never been better for local shops.
In a recent post on social media that has since been deleted, mayoral challenger and Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble celebrated a friend’s 80th birthday and also noted that masks weren’t worn in the photos because “this event was NOT in Salem so MASKS WERE NOT REQUIRED.”
“MASKS are NOT required in most of Massachusetts and most of USA,” Dibble wrote. “Many Salem residents are leaving Salem to shop in nearby cities where they do NOT need a mask, and this is negatively hurting Salem businesses.”
The post came weeks after Salem’s Board of Health voted to require masks for all visitors to city businesses throughout October, as well as requiring negative COVID-19 test results in order to attend an event with more than 100 people.
Asked about the issue this week, Dibble said he’s been hearing “from quite a few people, that they’re frustrated to go to supermarket shopping here.”
“They’re frustrated that they have to go to supermarkets, or however long it takes to shop, and wear a mask the whole time when they can go right next door over to Danvers or Lynn and just shop there, without a mask,” he said. “You can go downtown, go out to eat and anywhere else in other towns without a mask.”
Mayor Kim Driscoll, on the other hand, said she supports the Board of Health’s decision on indoor mask requirements.
“With so many people coming to our community throughout this month, I think it’s an important precaution to keep Salem residents healthy, and our business community can’t do well if their own staff or people who live here aren’t healthy,” Driscoll said. “We’ve got visitors here from around the country, if not the globe, and many of them are coming from under-vaccinated areas. With the delta variant being so highly transmissible, it’s really smart to put a mask requirement in place when you’re indoors.”
Driscoll also disputed Dibble’s notion that masks were hurting Haunted Happenings, saying that most businesses she’s hearing from “are telling me they’re having their best year ever, and any kind of mask mandate isn’t hindering their ability.”
“If you’re downtown for five minutes, I think you can tell everyone is doing quite well,” she said. “I don’t think it’s fair to say this is hindering sales... Interestingly enough, some of the tourists I’m talking to are saying they’re coming to Salem because Massachusetts has such a strong vaccination rate, and they feel safe to be here.”
Reports from businesses and city officials seem to bear out that assessment. They talk of record turnout, and in some cases frustrated crowds left out after some destination sites sell all available tickets.
“The only reason we’re not seeing more visitors is because we don’t have the staffing to accommodate the demand,” said Kara McLaughlin, executive director of the House of the Seven Gables. “I don’t think the mask mandate... it isn’t hurting business at the Gables, that’s for sure.”
Kate Fox, executive director of Destination Salem, said businesses are reporting “record-breaking numbers” this season.
“Everybody is running out of product, from restaurants to retailers. A lot of businesses are operating on a short staff, and people are putting in a lot of hours to get through the month,” Fox said. “The city parking has been filling up by 10 a.m. on weekends and 11 o’clock on weekdays, and I can’t believe it, because I can’t remember us ever having a Haunted Happenings where we sold out throughout the week.”
Tina Jordan, executive director of the Salem Witch Museum, said staffing has been an issue; they’ve moved to an online ticketing system and never lifted their mask policy, even when the city did earlier this year.
“You want to do everything right by the visitor, want to do everything right by the staff,” she said. “It’s a very delicate balancing act.”
But in a similar vein to the mask criticism, Dibble also condemned Salem’s handling of the Haunted Happenings parade. This year, its theme was “Upside Down and Inside Out” — borrowing a theme from the hit Netflix show Stranger Things — to make the parade safer during the pandemic. This was done by having the floats stationary and the crowds, normally packed like sardines along the parade route, moving from float to float in an effort to promote social distancing.
“It had the potential to be a super spreader, where the crowds walked the parade route and walked both directions, going face-to-face, bumping into each other,” Dibble said. “Thousands of people came into contact with thousands of other people a foot from each other over and over again, the whole night.”
Dibble then connected the issue to an earlier decision to hold off on Memorial Day events, but then hold smaller Pride-related events a couple weeks later.
“How do you cancel Memorial Day activities and have Pride go forward, cancel Fourth of July activities, want Haunted Happenings festivities to go forward and allow a crazy parade like this?” he said. “You aren’t following science. You’re following the whims of a crazy mayor.”
Driscoll says she does follow the science — and Salem’s efforts to mitigate COVID-19 spread are working if you look at the data, she explained.
“At Salem, we’re at 2% positive. We’ve seen an uptick of cases throughout this month. It seems to be tapering off, but the uptick of cases was nowhere near what we saw previously,” she said. “It’s because of things like the mask mandates, we’re hopeful, that these low-percent positives in our community will remain in place. We have staff that go home to children, and anyone under 12 isn’t vaccinated yet, so we’re not post-pandemic yet. We’re still in the midst of these things, but these sorts of precautions enable us to be open in Salem.”
