SALEM — Ward 3 City Councilor Patricia “Patti” Morsillo, 59, is being challenged in this year’s election by David Freni, a Lemon Street resident making his first run for office.
The two identified traffic as a major concern in Salem’s third ward, a slice of Southwest Salem that includes Collins Middle and Salem High schools, the eastern-half of Highland Avenue, and Salem Hospital.
Freni, 31, tied traffic concerns into the biggest issue he’s hearing while door-knocking: The rate of housing construction in Salem.
“People are getting fed up,” Freni said. “Salem, as a city, needs to take a step back and sort of re-evaluate where we want to go when it comes to development, because it seems to be just develop at-will.”
By putting a heavier focus on business development — particularly along Highland Avenue, where many properties are awaiting redevelopment — the city would bring better-paying jobs to the area, Freni suggested.
But the ideas are only good if recorded and organized properly, he said.
“We should come up with a standard, master plan and figure out what’s sustainable to put in Salem, in the near term — two years, five years, 10 years,” Freni said. “How much can we sustain? How much development can we add? Use that as a guide to help us with smarter development.”
For Morsillo, who’s running for a second term, construction is also a major concern in the ward, but she points to another outcome — when properties are cleared for projects that ultimately never get permits, and thus end up stripped bare and abandoned — like the cineplex property on Highland Avenue.
“That seems a little backwards to me,” Morsillo said, highlighting another example where another business recently started clearing ledge and trees before getting their permit for an expansion. “If they don’t get the approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals, then we have a situation where this ledge has been removed, trees have been removed, and the property is kind of blighted.”
As for traffic, Morsillo described two stories from the campaign trail of residents who were almost involved in accidents while safely trying to use a road.
“There’s too much of this in Salem, and the city’s attempts to calm traffic through narrowing lanes down to standard travel lanes of 11 to 12 feet is met with resistance, met with outrage that we’re trying to create bike lanes,” she said. “But at the same time, we’re just trying to slow people down and make them aware they’re traveling too fast in residential zones.”
Still, the complaints about traffic continue, according to Morsillo.
“During the past two years, so many calls and emails (have been) about unsafe traffic in their own neighborhoods,” Morsillo said. “I’ve been telling people, we’re going to end up with speed bumps on every street, because that’s the only thing that will slow cars down, and that’s kind of silly.”
