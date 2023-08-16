SALEM — The race for the Ward 5 seat on the Salem City Council dissipated earlier this week after challenger Steve Kapantais withdrew from the race. The contest for four at-large seats is also now one less candidate after Frederic Norton did not make the ballot.
Kapantais was headed into a rematch with incumbent councilor Jeff Cohen, but on Monday morning, in a letter to city election officials, he announced that he was withdrawing from the race.
Kapantais wrote to City Clerk Ilene Simons that his current slate of personal and professional commitments “demand more of my time and attention. It would be unfair to the voters to pursue an election campaign that I cannot fully commit to at this point in my life.”
The race had the potential to be the most polite of the season, after Cohen and Kapantais ran campaigns in 2021 focused on ideas rather than their opponent and even held a joint campaign event to sign each other’s nomination papers. Now, Cohen and Ward 7 Councilor Andy Varela are the only city councilors who are uncontested as they seek second terms in office.
In what was shaping up to be a seven-way at-large race, Norton had returned his nomination papers by the Aug. 1 deadline, along with signatures from registered voters for certification, but it was the latter process that ultimately saw him fall short of making it on the ballot.
Norton, making his second bid for office, had submitted 121 signatures, but only 83 of them could be certified which left him 17 short of the requirement to appear on the ballot in a citywide race, according to election officials. The six-person race now features four incumbents and two challengers.
Signatures can be rejected for a number of reasons outside a candidate’s control, including legibility and the person not actually being registered to vote. That prompts election officials to always suggest candidates get at least 20% more signatures than necessary. Every other candidate who returned papers will make the ballot in their respective races, according to Rochelle Sport, Salem’s assistant clerk to elections.
Norton isn’t the only recent candidate for office to miss their shot for the ballot at the last second. Early this year, Lafayette Street resident Robert “Skip” Bensley failed to make the ballot in a preliminary mayoral special election. In his case, 118 signatures were submitted, but only 93 could be certified, knocking the race down from six candidates to five before ballots could even be printed.
And voters in Ward 1 — where longtime councilor and former acting mayor Bob McCarthy is not seeking reelection — will narrow down that race first with a preliminary election on Tuesday, Sept. 19. That contest will feature Armand Blanchette Jr., Cynthia Jerzylo, and Christopher Malstrom Jr., who are all looking to succeed McCarthy. The top-two vote getters will continue to the general election on Nov. 7.
The deadline to register for the Sept. 19 preliminary is Friday, Sept. 8, with a deadline of Oct. 27 for the general election.
