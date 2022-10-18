SALEM — Who knew a red book coming in the mail could spark so much conversation?
A ballot question forum organized by the North Shore Chamber of Commerce ran out of time to cover four questions going before voters in this year’s state elections on Nov. 8.
The event, held at the Salem Waterfront Hotel, offered speakers for and against each question and initially said there would be “ample time for questions from attendees as well.”
But with so much to cover, the event quickly hit its end-point with only one question getting in — a testament to the layers to each ballot question and the importance of digging into them.
“If you’re like me, you read through that red book you get in the mail and go, ‘did I even go to college?’” said Karen Andreas, president and CEO of the Chamber. “This isn’t a debate style. It’s, really, information gathering so you all can hopefully understand each question better and make informed decisions.”
QUESTION 1: A “millionaire’s tax” that would add a 4% tax on income “in excess of $1 million.”
Speaking in favor to unpack the issue was Yousif Abdallah, president of the North Shore Labor Council and regional director of Fair Share For Massachusetts.
“Every dollar from this tax can only go toward education and transportation, and here in Massachusetts, we’re seeing our public schools and public infrastructure crumbling,” Abdallah said. “We’re seeing our schools lacking repairs for the last 50, 60 years, and we’re seeing teachers leave en-masse. This tax can change the state and build the state we all deserve to live in.”
Speaking in opposition was John Colucci, an attorney with McLane Middleton.
“The constitutional amendment isn’t needed. The state had a $5 billion surplus last year, and $4.8 billion in unspent COVID relief funds. They had so much revenue that came in, that they had to return about $3 billion to taxpayers.”
Colucci also explained the situation could lead to no overall increase in education or transportation spending if, after getting more tax revenue, the state were to use the millionaire’s tax to replace — not add to and expand — how much money go into those areas.
QUESTION 2: Creating regulations for dental insurance requiring they spend 83% each year on dental care
Speaking in favor was Chris Keohan, a spokesperson for the Committee on Dental Insurance Quality. The biggest thing question 2 would accomplish is forcing dental insurers to show how they spend money, and that they spend at least 83% on patient care — a threshold that would sharply cut down on present-day administrative over-spending, he explained.
“We all know dental insurance pays too little in costs, impacts seniors, families,” Keohan said. “Medical loss ratios require 88% of all revenue to be spent on patient care. There’s no such rule in Massachusetts for dental care.”
The opposition was represented by former state senator Jim Welch, principal with Welch Communications. To unpack the issue, he explained that people must weigh it on three measurements: if it helps with costs to consumers, improves access, and improves the overall quality of care.
“On the quality of care, there’s nothing in this ballot question that guarantees anything, that says quality of care would improve for consumers,” Welch said. “You look around at some of the other states; what are some states we can learn from? There isn’t another state in the country that has anything similar to this law and policy.”
QUESTION 3: Expanding alcohol licensing regulations in several ways
The third question on the ballot would accomplish several things, according to Ballotpedia. Chief among them, retailers would go from a limit of nine licenses per establishment in 2022 to no more than 18 by 2031, prohibit self-checkout of alcohol, allow out-of-state licenses to buy alcohol by adding them to the State Liquor Control Act, and fine violators using overall store-wide sales instead of alcohol-related sales only (in other words, sales brought in from candy and newspapers could be subject to fines if the ballot question passed).
This question in particular seemed the most difficult to explain, and the pro-and-con speakers focused in part on how advertising is playing a role in the campaign.
Speaking in favor of passage was Ben Weiner, co-owner of Sav-Mor Spirits and chair of the Vote Yes on 3 Committee, who noted most retailers “are willing to accept question 3 without putting any money up in opposition. ... The only paid opposition is being financed by Mass. Fine Wine and Spirits, LLC — this is the doing-business-as name for Total Wine in Massachusetts.”
“Question 3 was filed by locally owned and managed independent markets and spirit stores,” Weiner said. “It was a response to the repeated disruptions over the past 16 years by national and international chain grocers, convenience stores including Cumberland Farms, and other large box retailers.”
Speaking in opposition was Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts.
“We also took a position on this issue, because frankly, our organization — whenever it has had a difference of opinion, and it happens rarely — we come down on the side of consumers and a little less government,” Hurst said.
For that, Hurst explained the question reaches too far. The expanding of the fine to cover non-alcoholic items is a leading example.
“If you’re a package store, you’re going to take a fine in order to stay open,” he said. “But if you’re a convenience store or food store, and all of the sudden you’re going from being fined on your alcohol sales to your food, gasoline... you can’t shut down and stop selling gasoline and food to your customers. You can’t have that exorbitant fine. You’ll just stop selling alcohol — and that was the intent.”
QUESTION 4: Expand driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants
The final question comes as a referendum attempting to repeal House Bill 4805 by allowing voters to have final say in whether driver’s licenses become available to undocumented residents. Voting in favor of the question would keep the law in place, while voting against it would support repealing the law.
Speaking in favor of state Sen. Brendan Crighton, who represents the 3rd Essex District including Lynn, Marblehead and Swampscott. He spoke in favor because the law would ensure “that our roads are safer if every driver is following the same set of rules.”
“That means you’d have to show documentation to prove who you are, where you live, how old you are, means you have to take a vision test, take a road test,” Crighton said. “It means you have to get insurance and pay into the system.”
Similar laws across the country have shown that “hit-and-run accidents decrease. We’ve also seen a significant drop in uninsured drivers.”
Speaking in opposition was Ken Gray, CEO of Northwave Technology and former Amesbury mayor, who noted the bill got a veto from Gov. Charlie Baker before Beacon Hill overrode his veto to restore the law. He focused heavily on concerns that the law could lead to undocumented residents being registered to vote — something Crighton sought to debunk during his comments in favor.
“Here’s the bottom line — this bill significantly increases the risk that non-citizens will be registered to vote,” Gray said. “So know the governor’s argument has nothing to do with the stated objectives of the bill, which is to improve safety and access to our systems.”
To that end, “Connecticut, Virginia and other states have demonstrated that there’s a simple way to improve public safety and address the issue of (undocumented) immigrants without jeopardizing election integrity — driver privilege cards,” Gray said. “If your preference is to allow immigrants here to drive legally, but you concurrently believe only those legally eligible to vote should be allowed to vote, you really have no choice but to vote no on question 4.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.