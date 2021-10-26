SALEM — Voters in Ward 5 will have two familiar names to choose between when they vote on Nov. 2.
Five-term ward councilor Josh Turiel has chosen to not run for a sixth term. That prompted Jeff Cohen — chairperson of Salem’s No Place for Hate Committee and a vocal advocate on issues ranging from the environment to diversity and equity — to pull papers to run.
Not far behind him was Steve Kapantais, similarly a vocal advocate on issues of access for people with disabilities, development and other topics.
Cohen, a 64-year-old Hancock Street resident who has run twice before at-large, said he’s running “because I believe I’m the best person to bring all our residents together, whether you’ve lived here one month or your whole life, anything in-between.”
Kapantais, a 53-year-old Wisteria Street resident, said he also wants to deliver for ward residents. As a lifelong ward resident, he said he’s fond of his memories and wants to give future generations the same opportunities growing up that he had.
“I’d like that to continue not only for the people who currently live in Ward 5, but for future generations of Ward 5. I want them to have similar experiences and a similar love for Ward 5,” Kapantais said.
The race has also proven to be polite, with the two frequently seen talking at events and even kicking the season off by signing each other’s nomination papers, in effect using each other to launch their own runs.
“Jeff Cohen announced, and I truly believe through competition you always get the best,” Kapantais said, “and (I) wanted to provide some competition here.”
The two diverge, however, when asked what the biggest issue in the ward is.
Cohen: Protecting the ward’s rental community
The main issue in the ward, Cohen said, is “how we can keep our rental units affordable.”
“I love living in the ward, and participating in the great things Salem has to offer,” he said. “But the combination of being a desirable place and our very quickly diminishing rental stock — the number of rental units is at a really low level — creates a situation where rents are too high for many of our working families to live here. We need to change that.”
To resolve that, Cohen said he’ll push for tenant protections and regulations slowing down the conversion of rental units to condos. A condo-conversion ordinance is already being written, but “if it isn’t strong enough, I’ll introduce an ordinance, legislation, to ensure our working families can live here and people feel this is a place they can grow their families and be fulfilled, and not worry about being priced out of our city.”
Kapantais: Breaking up traffic to boost life quality
Ward 5’s biggest issue is traffic, Kapantais said, “and that’s going to take a long-term approach.”
“That’s going to require us to work with (Salem State University), to work with getting a new train station into Ward 5, alternative means of transportation,” Kapantais said. “I know we have the Bluebikes, but we could coordinate some sort of city shuttle, and we’d have the means with the businesses in Salem. We could do, eventually with Salem State, Amazon, Salem Hospital, even perhaps include the MBTA and the city, and get a shuttle throughout the city of Salem to remove some of the traffic.”
But the city needs to also incentivize its public transit, he added.
“A Ward 5/Ward 3 railroad stop could prevent a lot of cars from coming to Salem if they incentivize that for their employees,” Kapantais said. “It has to be incentivized, because it isn’t just about, ‘Well, I’m gonna take public transportation.’ It has to be cheaper for the person, has to be something convenient about it.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.