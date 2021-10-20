BEVERLY — Ward 6 features one of the more interesting races in the city as current City Councilor Dominic Copeland faces a challenge from former councilor-at-large Matt St. Hilaire in the Nov. 2 election.
Copeland has served as the Ward 6 councilor since December when he was selected by the City Council to fill a vacancy created when John Frates left office with one year remaining on his term. St. Hilaire was among the eight other candidates that Copeland beat out for the position.
Copeland’s selection was historic in that he became the first Black person in the city’s history to serve on the City Council. It came as the city, like communities across the country, is reckoning with issues of diversity and racial justice.
Copeland said he does not talk about his position as the council’s only Black member when he is campaigning. “What I talk about is my views as far as what it means to have equity,” he said. “For a democracy to work the people need to have a say in how the city works. I represent the different perspectives of Ward 6 and Beverly.”
“The council could have made a different decision,” he added. “They knew the work that I’ve done in Beverly and they chose to go in that direction. They wouldn’t have been justified to go in that direction if it was just about skin color. They knew what I brought to the table.”
St. Hilaire served two terms as a city councilor at-large before narrowing losing a reelection bid, by 11 votes, in 2017. He said he would provide needed experience on a City Council that will lose longtime councilors Paul Guanci and Tim Flaherty, who are not running for reelection.
“These are incredibly challenging times,” St. Hilaire said. “I care about my community deeply and I think I have some really good experience to bring to the table.”
That experience includes working in the governor’s office under Paul Cellucci and Charlie Baker and serving as the chief human resources officer for the MBTA. When he was with the MBTA he helped managed the agency’s COVID-19 response and served on a working group that addressed issues of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“I’ve gotten to understand how government works, how I can help residents,” St. Hilaire said.
St. Hilaire said his decision to run “has nothing to do with Dominic Copeland.”
“I’m running because I think I have some really good experience to bring to the table at a challenging time,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for Mr. Copeland. I think it’s notable that not one Ward 6 resident had a vote in that process (in which Copeland was selected by the City Council). It’s important that they have a choice.”
Ward 6 includes Beverly Farms, Centerville and Prides Crossing.
Copeland cited such accomplishments as getting funding for the Wentworth Tot Lot revitalization and the reinstatement of the Dix Park summer youth program, as well as addressing neighbors’ concerns about late-night activity at Pete’s Park.
“The biggest thing I’ve been proud of is I’ve been able to bring attention to the ward and its needs,” he said. “It’s the small everyday issues that pop up that are often the most important ones.”
Copeland said he’s confident that voters will affirm the work that he’s done since joining the City Council.
“One of the biggest misconceptions is that people felt that Ward 6, especially the Farms, wouldn’t vote for someone like me,” he said. “There’s good people just like in every part of the city. They’re willing to vote for someone that’s going to be there actually doing the work, and I’ve been there actually doing the work.”
Hilaire cited issues with roads, sidewalks and property taxes, which he said are the highest in the city in Ward 6, as key issues. He said it’s also important to determine how the city will spend the $12.6 million it is receiving in American Rescue Plan funding.
“It’s a huge opportunity,” he said. “We’ve got lots of needs from business owners and nonprofit organizations. We have to figure out how we can help them.”
In addition to Election Day on Nov. 2, registered voters can vote early in-person at City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dominic CopelandAge: 45
Address: 38 Hathaway Ave.
Occupation: International Sales and Motivational Coaching
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Bloomsburg University with minors in sociology and history
Family: Married with four children (all boys)
Political office: Current Ward 6 city councilor
Matt St. Hilaire
Age: 44
Address: 14 Oak St.
Occupation: Chief human resources officer for The Middlesex Corporation
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science from Villanova University
Family: Married to Elizabeth (Dunn); children Emma, 14, Charlotte, 13, and Boden, 9
Previous political office: Two terms as Beverly City Councilor At-Large
