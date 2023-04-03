DANVERS — This spring’s town election won’t see any major races contested. But voters will have a say once again on whether Danvers should adopt the Community Preservation Act.
The act would create a local fund to preserve historic buildings, landmarks, drinking water supplies and open space in town, along with community housing programs. It would also help create recreational areas and rehabilitate local parks, playgrounds and athletic fields, according to the town’s spring election sample ballot.
The matter is the sole ballot question for the town’s May 2 election. If passed, the CPA fund will be subsidized through a surcharge of 1% on the annual property tax assessed on real property in Danvers.
That would be about $18 a quarter for the average Danvers homeowner, Select Board Chair Daniel Bennett told The Salem News in November.
“(The CPA) would help to maintain and restore veterans’ graves,” Bennett said at the time. “It would help with veterans housing, senior housing, all things that other communities have taken advantage of by getting the matching funds from the state. Right now, we’re not getting those matching funds.”
The state’s Community Preservation Trust Fund would also supplement funding for local CPA projects, and the town is expected to raise approximately $850,000 in local CPA revenues each year, according to the Community Preservation Coalition’s website. All expenditures through the CPA would have to be approved by Town Meeting.
This isn’t the first time the matter has been discussed in town. A petition failed to get enough signatures for the CPA question to go on the ballot in 2021, five years after voters struck it down in a 2016 election.
As for municipal seats up this year, School Committee members Eric Crane and Joshua Kepnes, Town Moderator Patricia Fraizer and Select Board member Maureen Bernard are running unopposed for re-election.
Lisa Silva is also running unopposed for a spot on the Danvers Housing Authority, while Irene Conte, Cory Ryan and Charles Desmond are slated to fill three seats on the Board of Library Trustees.
Precincts 3, 5 and 7 are the only ones looking at contested races for six spots each on Town Meeting that will last for three years.
Precinct 3 candidates: Gary Cannavo, Jane Fuller, Linda Lee, James Morose, George Snow, Jeffrey Cary and Jeanne Argento.
Precinct 5 candidates: Julie Elizabeth Curtis, Charles Dame Jr., Rebecca Froncki, Amy Elizabeth Ciancarelli, Brian Barry, Jennifer St. Arneault and Michael Shannon.
Precinct 7 candidates: William Fouhey, Katie Hislop, Robert O’Keefe, Kenneth Gerald Scholes Jr., Kyle Bryce Hopkins, Kristine Cheetham, R. Geoffrey Caldarone and Mark Zuberek.
Danvers residents can register to vote in the town election until 5 p.m. on April 22. In-person early voting will be held that day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Toomey Room at Town Hall.
The Select Board voted in January to opt out of universal mail-in ballots for this election. Voters can apply for absentee voting at https://tinyurl.com/danversabsenteevoting or by stopping by Town Hall.
For more information about the election and voting, visit www.danversma.gov/ or call the town clerk’s office at 978-777-0001.
