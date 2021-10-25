BEVERLY — Two retired military veterans who say they have time to devote to serving the community are running for Ward 3 city councilor.
Steven Crowley and Euplio Marciano will meet in the Nov. 2 election, with the winner taking over for Stacy Ames, who decided not to seek reelection after one term in office.
Crowley finished first in September’s preliminary election with 173 votes, followed by Marciano with 93. Only 7% of the city’s registered voters voted in that election, a historically low number for Beverly.
This is Crowley’s second attempt at winning the Ward 3 seat. He lost to incumbent John Burke in 2007. Marciano has run several times for local political office over the last 20 years without winning.
“It doesn’t deter me,” Marciano said. “People come to me and say, ‘Rick, thank you very much for running. You’re honest and you’re looking out for us.’ It makes them feel better that there’s somebody on their side even though it’s tough to get in.”
Crowley said he always intended to get back into city politics after his 2007 run, and he has more time now that he’s semi-retired.
“I’m at a point now where I can spend the time and do things not only for the ward but for the city,” Crowley said.
Crowley cited flooding in the neighborhoods near Beverly High School, the Varian contamination cleanup, and improvements to Holcroft Park as key issues in Ward 3. The ward includes part of downtown and the Gloucester Crossing and Shingleville neighborhoods, and is home to much of the city’s affordable housing through the Beverly Housing Authority.
“We’re a very diverse ward,” Crowley said. “The great part about it is, if something has to get done they all seem to pull together.”
Crowley is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran who has worked as a human resources manager and program and project director.
“I’ve had to talk with four-star generals about why we can’t launch planes,” he said. “I’m not afraid to have difficult conversations.”
One of the major themes in all of Marciano’s campaigns has been property taxes. He said his taxes have gone up dramatically in the last two years.
“We owe the city of Beverly almost $20 a day to live in our home,” he said.
Marciano said he favors giving property owners a tax break equal to 25% of new growth in the city in a given year.
“If we have $1 million in new growth, the citizens get $250,000 back,” he said. “We get all this new growth but what do the citizens get besides traffic and the schools getting fuller and fuller.”
Marciano served for 22 years in the U.S. Army and was a Green Beret. He said he’s fortunate to have the security that comes with his military benefits and wants to help others who don’t have those same resources.
“I’m running because I don’t think there are many individuals on the council that really represent the people now overall,” he said.
