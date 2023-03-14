SALEM — Only a week remains for those planning to vote by mail in the city’s preliminary mayoral special election.
A special election for mayor will send voters to the polls twice this spring: On March 28 to bring a five-way race down to two candidates, and on May 16 to send one of those two to the corner office until 2026.
Interested voters wishing to vote by mail have until Tuesday, March 21, by 5 p.m. to get applications to the Salem city clerk’s office, City Clerk Ilene Simons said. That’s done either in-person, on the first floor of City Hall on Washington Street, or remotely by printing, filling out and scanning, and then emailing the application form to the office.
“Whether it’s an absentee request or vote-by-mail request, any applications have to be in my office by Tuesday, March 21,” Simons said. “We still have to mail them (the ballots) out, and they have to be back by March 28.”
The city must elect a new mayor after Kim Driscoll, the second-longest serving mayor in Salem’s history, was elected lieutenant governor last fall and stepped down as mayor in early January. Her final term as mayor was due to end Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, a year also marking Salem’s 400th anniversary.
As Halloween continues to lure greater commercial success and tourism to the Witch City, along with seemingly proportionate headaches for many year-round residents, a change in the mayor’s seat could impact Salem’s trajectory and priorities leading into its largest-ever celebration on record.
In this race, there is former Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble (who also ran for mayor before), former mayor Neil Harrington, community organizer Stacia Kraft (a past council candidate), acting Mayor and Ward 1 Councilor Robert “Bob” McCarthy, and Dominick Pangallo, who worked as Driscoll’s chief of staff.
Robert “Skip” Bensley had also initially mounted a bid for mayor but fell just shy of securing enough certified signatures to make the ballot.
The clerk’s office isn’t offering early in-person voting for the preliminary election, Simons said — and a decision hasn’t been made yet for the final special election in May.
“I’m going to wait to see the turnout for this,” Simons said. “In September, for the (municipal preliminary), there won’t be any early in-person voting, and we’ll wait to see about November.”
But vote-by-mail efforts will be in place for those future elections, according to Simons.
“There are some cities and towns that are opting out, but I chose not to because I know the voters like it,” she said. “That’ll always be an option.”
For more information on how to vote, applications, frequently asked questions and more, visit salemma.gov/city-clerk-elections.
