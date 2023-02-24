SALEM — Voters, grab your bingo cards and a loved one, and fire up YouTube. This forum is already sold out.
A five-way race for Salem's mayoral vacancy will see perhaps its best opportunity for side-by-side comparisons when Salem State University hosts a preliminary mayoral forum Tuesday, Feb. 28. The event begins at 7 p.m.
But the event was already at in-person occupancy at the end of last week, leaving local access channel 22 (Salem Access TV) and a live link on YouTube as the only remaining options for catching the action.
With Kim Driscoll now lieutenant governor after 17 years as mayor, Salem must now elect a mayor through a special election. A preliminary contest will be held Tuesday, March 28, to thin a field of five candidates down to two focused challengers.
The forum is being organized by Salem State's Frederick E. Berry Institute of Politics, the League of Women Voters — Salem, the Salem Partnership, and The Point and the Historic Derby Street neighborhood associationa. It's moderated by Karen Andreas, president and CEO of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce.
To catch the debate live on YouTube, visit bit.ly/3XYjBBI. To be added to a waitlist and get more information about live-streaming the event, email BerrylOP@salemstate.edu.