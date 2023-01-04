SALEM — Steve Dibble is in the race.
Nomination papers for the special election still haven’t been made available yet, but four candidates have already announced they’re running for Salem’s corner office.
The latest candidate to confirm is Dibble, a former three-term city councilor in Ward 7 who unsuccessfully ran against Mayor Kim Driscoll in 2021.
Driscoll’s election in November to lieutenant governor of Massachusetts, a post that she’ll assume Thursday during a swearing-in ceremony alongside Governor-elect Maura Healey, has prematurely ended her time leading the city at 17 years.
The seat will be vacated by her resignation Wednesday night, after Driscoll offers her final State of the City address during the City Council’s reorganizational meeting for 2023. The council will elect a new president and set committee assignments for the year. and once the mayor’s address concludes, the council is scheduled to adopt a special election calendar for an election to fill the remaining three years of Driscoll’s fifth term.
Prior to the new year, three residents had announced their plans to run: Dominick Pangallo, Driscoll’s mayoral chief of staff; Neil Harrington, who served as mayor from 1990 to 1997; and Robert “Skip” Bensley, who has emerged to make a run after first moving to Salem in 2016.
Dibble, who had indicated in recent weeks that he was considering a run, formally announced his plans early Monday morning, Jan. 2.
“I have decided to announce my candidacy to become the next mayor of Salem,” Dibble wrote in his announcement. “I have spent the last 40 years volunteering, working, and advocating for the people of this community and for this city. I ask for your continued trust in me to help guide us into the future.”
While it remains unknown when papers will be available, they will be due by Tuesday, Feb. 7, a copy of the to-be-approved election calendar shows. With one seat available, more than two candidates making the ballot would force a preliminary election to narrow the field to two. The calendar sets the preliminary for Tuesday, March 28, with the final special election to be held Tuesday, May 16.
After setting the election calendar Wednesday night, the City Council will then elect from its membership an acting mayor to fill the seat in the meantime. Once the council takes a vote where a single member receives six or more votes, the appointment will be final and that person will be sworn in as acting mayor. They’re expected to then offer remarks, after which the meeting will end, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The council’s annual reorganizational meeting will be held in-person on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 93 Washington St. The meeting will also be on Zoom, at Webinar ID “862 9390 9663,” password 285221.