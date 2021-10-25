Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Overcast skies with heavy rain likely late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Overcast skies with heavy rain likely late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.