SALEM — Get ready for round two.
The second mayoral debate in Salem will bring Mayor Kim Driscoll and challenger Steve Dibble together Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m., giving voters another opportunity to compare the two visions for Salem side-by-side a week before the Nov. 2 election.
The first forum, held at Salem State University just over a week ago, delivered a night of promises and pointed attacks between the candidates. It saw a pitch to launch Salem-focused cryptocurrency, a dividing line between Driscoll and Dibble on mandatory vaccination within Salem Public Schools, and more. The second debate is organized by the Salem Chamber of Commerce and moderated by Salem News Editor David Olson.
The second event is limited in attendance to comply with large-scale event requirements for COVID-19 in Salem. It'll be held at Hawthorne Hotel, as well as broadcast live on Salem Access Television, local channel 22, and streamed on SATV's YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/salemtv1. The event will also be covered live on Twitter; follow @DustinLucaSN.