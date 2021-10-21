PEABODY — Early voting in the upcoming city election starts this weekend in Peabody.
City Clerk Allyson Danforth, in a notice to residents, says that mail-in ballots for the Nov. 2 election have been sent out to all residents who requested one. Applications are available online at www.peabody-ma.gov. Anyone who hasn't received their ballot yet should call the clerk's office at 978-538-5756.
Early voting will take place at City Hall, 24 Lowell St., on the following schedule:
- Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For those voting on Election Day, next Tuesday, Nov. 2, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:
- Ward 1: Precincts 1-3, Brown School, 150 Lynn St.
- Ward 2: Precincts 1-3, Welch School, 50 Swampscott Ave.
- Ward 3: Precincts 1-3, Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St.
- Ward 4: Precincts 1-3, Higgins Middle School, 85 Perkins St.
- Ward 4: Precinct 3A, MacIntosh Clubhouse, 300 Brooksby Village Drive, 1st floor
- Ward 5: Precincts 1-3, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St.
- Ward 6: Precincts 1-3, Burke School, 127 Birch St.
Voters who are unsure of their ward and/or precinct, should contact the City Clerk’s Office at 978-538-5756.