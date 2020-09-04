Election chiefs worry about uncertainty as voting nears

FILE - In this June 1, 2020, file photo a stack of table top voting booths are stored at the Allegheny County Election Division's warehouse on the Northside of Pittsburgh. Election officials are bracing for a potentially chaotic election, trying to navigate the risks of voting during a pandemic, a tidal wave of mail ballots and the president fanning skepticism about the validity of the tabulation. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)