SALEM — Residents in Salem’s Ward 1 will vote Tuesday in a preliminary, three-way election for the ward’s City Council seat.
The ward includes some of Salem’s earliest neighborhoods and regions, including the Derby Street neighborhood, most of The Point, the Willows and Juniper Point, and Winter Island.
With longtime ward councilor Bob McCarthy not running for a ninth term, three residents are in the running and on the ballot Tuesday: Armand Blanchette Jr., of 14 Essex St., unit 1; Cynthia Jerzylo, of 17 Bay View Ave.; and Christopher Malstrom Jr., of 45 Essex St., unit 1.
The preliminary election will determine the top-two vote-getters and send them on to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, when citywide races and other ward races will also be settled.
The ward’s two precincts vote in separate locations, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Precinct 1 (Derby Street, Juniper Point, the Willows and Winter Island) votes at Bentley Academy Innovation School, 25 Memorial Dr., while Precinct 2 (The Point) votes at 135 Lafayette St., in the first-floor community room.
Visit bit.ly/45T6AOL for profiles on the three candidates, bit.ly/46kNbWN for more on the candidates’ views on the climate crisis, or bit.ly/3EL1kRk for coverage of the League of Women Voters Salem candidate forum from last week.
