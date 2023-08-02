SALEM — Nine of Salem’s 11 city councilors want to hold on to their seats this year, but only one lacks a re-election challenge as challengers have emerged in most contests and two wards are completely up for grabs.
Most candidates with nomination papers for this year’s municipal elections returned them by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline, creating contests in just about every position for this year’s election on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Among the incumbents on the City Council and School Committee, three won’t return in 2024: Bob McCarthy in Ward 1, who didn’t seek re-election; Leveille “Lev” McClain in Ward 4, who didn’t return any nomination papers by 5 p.m.; and Kristin Pangallo on School Committee, who like McCarthy didn’t pull papers to run.
Every City Councilor-at-large incumbent is looking to return — Domingo Dominguez, Ty Hapworth, Alice Merkl, and Conrad Prosniewski. Residents Kyle Davis and Filipe Zamborlini have also successfully made the ballot to challenge them, while Frederic Norton was still awaiting certification after returning his nomination papers prior to the 5 p.m. deadline.
The only councilor effectively guaranteed re-election is Andy Varela in Ward 7, who is unchallenged for a second term.
The only race likely to trigger a preliminary election is in Ward 1. The ward is up for grabs following McCarthy’s decision to make his eighth and current term his last, a term briefly interrupted while he served as acting mayor following the resignation of Mayor Kim Driscoll, now lieutenant governor, in January.
Residents Armand Blanchette, Cynthia Jerzylo and Chris Malstrom Jr. all seek McCarthy’s seat, with Jerzylo and Malstrom certified prior to the office closing Tuesday and Blanchette — a prior candidate in Ward 2 before ward lines were recently redrawn — still awaiting certification.
Similarly, Ward 4 is up for grabs, with McClain failing to return papers prior to deadline. Running alone for the seat are ward residents John Harvey and Ian McLeod.
The School Committee stands for a shake-up with Pangallo declining to run for a second term. Mary Manning stands to be the only long-term incumbent alongside recently appointed committee member Veronica Miranda. They’re challenged by residents A.J. Hoffman and Henry Gulergun. With three seats open, only one candidate stands to lose in November.
Ward 5 stands for a repeat contest from 2021, with incumbent first-termer Jeff Cohen facing a re-election challenge from his prior opponent, Steve Kapantais.
That leaves Ward 2, 3, and 6 as two-person races with one incumbent and one challenger: Caroline Watson-Felt versus Christopher Fuccione in Ward 2, Patricia “Patti” Morsillo versus Joseph Cultrera in Ward 3, and Megan Stott versus Madeleine Pierzchala in Ward 6.
Candidates for ward seats need 25 certified signatures to make the ballot. Those running citywide — including the School Committee and City Council-at-large — need 100 to make the ballot. Officials generally recommend candidates get at least 20% more signatures than necessary, in the event that some individually fail certification.
Several candidates had returned papers ahead of Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline but were still awaiting certification by the time the Clerk’s office closed. They include: Norton for Councilor-at-large; Blanchette in Ward 2; Pierzchala in Ward 6; and Gulergun and Manning for School Committee.
Several other residents showed initial interest in running but didn’t return nomination papers, meaning their plans to run are likely done independent of a write-in campaign. They include: John Hunt for Councilor-at-large, Hope Carpenter-Manseau and Gilbert Eaton in Ward 2, and Gary Holguin for School Committee.
If a preliminary election is needed in Ward 1, it would be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, with a deadline to register to vote by Sept. 8. Those looking to vote in the main contest on Nov. 7 must be registered by Oct. 27.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.