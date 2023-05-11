SALEM — For Neil Harrington, a modest Barton Street home adorned with the number “7” represents a story of prevailing over adversity and the lives of public service that grew out of that household.
Harrington hopes this story begins a new chapter with a triumphant return to the corner office, after two and a half decades watching his city evolve from the sidelines.
Harrington, a 66-year-old Weatherly Drive resident, is running for mayor again, having served as Salem’s 48th chief executive, from 1990 to 1998. Harrington has been the town manager of Salisbury for the past 20 years. He finished second in a crowded March 28 preliminary special election, behind Dominick Pangallo, with 31.9% of the vote.
Harrington, standing outside 7 Barton St. — the childhood home of his father Kevin Harrington — talked about why he’s in this race.
“As the youngest of six siblings, his father died when he was 6 years old, in the midst of the Depression — in 1935,” Harrington said of his father. “The circumstances under which his family struggled has always inspired me, and because he was the youngest, everyone in the neighborhood really looked out for him, nurtured him, helped him form a very strong desire to give back — not only to his family members, but to his neighbors and friends who were so helpful, and inspired his career in public service.
“Shortly after he got married, he ran for City Council and got elected in Ward 2 — this was Ward 2, is still. Then he got elected to the state Senate... Joan Lovely’s seat,” continued Harrington. “My passion for public service has stemmed from this background.”
Harrington seeks to return to the mayor’s office because, he said, “it’s a unique set of circumstances, where a very strong leader (Kim Driscoll) has left in the middle of her term because she was elected lieutenant governor. ... I’m a firm believer that you need someone with a significant amount of municipal, executive experience.”
North Street: Changes exacerbate issues
One area that Harrington and Pangallo stand far apart on is the North Street redesign.
“It’s a complex issue, in the sense that there’s no perfect solution to improving safety on major entrance corridors,” Harrington said. “But we shouldn’t be making the problem worse, and in my opinion, the changes that were implemented aren’t improvements. They were designed to address a problem that doesn’t exist — speeding on North Street isn’t a major problem, and that’s a statistical fact.”
For Harrington, the North Street redesign can be felt in the price being paid by businesses that have lost parking spaces, not to mention “property owners who can’t park in front of their homes.”
Even further, “the white stanchions that are in place are inhibiting public safety people from being able to do their jobs,” Harrington said. “If you’re a police officer, you can’t pull anyone over on North Street because there’s no wiggle room, because that’s where you put people and the stanchions for the bike lane. The other thing with the alignment is, particularly at night when it’s raining, it’s dangerous.”
Housing crisis needs Salisbury tool
Harrington, as town manager in Salisbury, has been actively working on the housing crisis and tools to address the need for more affordability in that town. When asked for his plans if elected mayor, he focused on a valuable tool in place in Salisbury, but which hasn’t yet been embraced in his hometown: Inclusionary zoning measures that force developers to build or contribute toward affordable housing.
“The mayor (in Salem) wasn’t able to convince the City Council to pass an inclusionary housing ordinance,” Harrington said. “One out of every 10 units in every multifamily development must be affordable, or the developer must pay into the affordable housing trust.”
Out of that, with a housing stock of 4,000 units, Salisbury has seen 140 affordable units come online in recent years, according to Harrington. In the same time, a $1.5 million trust has formed to support the creation of more affordable units.
“I believe the amount Salem has is negligible, so it’s imperative that we pass an inclusionary housing policy in Salem,” Harrington said. “Then we need to target where we build the housing instead of having an amorphous idea that we need to build more housing. We need to be smart and strategic to build that housing, for example, close to public transportation and other amenities people of moderate means need to take advantage of.”
NEIL HARRINGTON
- Age: 66
- Address: 61 Weatherly Drive
- Family: Wife Sarah; children Sarah, Grace, Maeve, Hugh
- Profession: Town Manager of Salisbury
- Education: Bachelor’s in European History, Master’s in European History, St. Louis University
- Elected office experience: 4 years as a city councilor, 8 years as mayor from 1990-1997
- Leadership experience: Eight years leading Salem as mayor, then four as director of the Office of Unclaimed Property for the state treasurer’s office. Since, he’s served nearly 20 years as town manager of Salisbury
