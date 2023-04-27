SALEM — Some sparks flew, and so did nods in agreement, as Neil Harrington and Dominick Pangallo came together Wednesday night for the first of two debates scheduled ahead of May 16’s special election for mayor.
Harrington and Pangallo came together for a fast-moving, wide-reaching mayoral debate in Hawthorne Hotel’s grand ballroom Wednesday night. The event was hosted by the Salem Chamber of Commerce in concert with the League of Women Voters of Salem, and it was moderated by past Salem News editor Dave Olson.
The two candidates took occasional shots as each other, almost as much as they agreed. They also commonly echoed lines from their campaigns, with one candidate talking about making Salem work for everyone and another talking about continuing the city’s forward trajectory.
“Salem’s best days are head of us,” said Pangallo, chief of staff to former Mayor Kim Driscoll.
“I’m an optimist about Salem. I believe Salem can move forward, not backward.”
In many cases, where Pangallo talked about the work of the past administration, Harrington highlighted his work in Salisbury and the parallels between Salisbury and Salem, where he’s remained as a resident.
“I know first-hand that being mayor is a challenging job,” said Harrington, who served as Salem’s 48th mayor from 1990 to 1997, and 20 years as town manager in Salisbury. “All the challenges that come with these positions have been a part of my daily job description for many years.”
Where the candidates saw early disagreement between the candidates was on public meetings. On a question about including voices in work on housing creation, Pangallo touched on COVID-19’s responsibility for meetings going online and including many more voices via remote participation.
While the same two-dozen people participated in half of all public comment from 2016 to 2018, Pangallo said Zoom meetings saw participation surge as new voices chimed in from their living rooms, bedrooms, wherever.
“Those are the people predominantly served by the housing we need to create in Salem,” Pangallo said.
“I’d take the opposite point of view from my opponent in terms of engagement. Physical engagement is the best way to learn what people’s problems are,” Harrington said. “I intend to go back to in-person meetings with hybrid options.”
North Street — the home to a heavily charged roadway redesign project dividing the city as much as its neighborhood — also gave the two candidates an opportunity to distance from each other.
“It doesn’t work on North Street. It won’t work on Loring Avenue,” Harrington said of the traffic-calming efforts. “I walked up and down North Street, talked to the businesses who have lost 72 spaces. ... I talked to the fire and police departments who have difficulty doing their jobs and being able to respond in a timely fashion.”
As Harrington has previously criticized Pangallo’s focus on “evidence-based planning,” Pangallo opened by saying Harrington “isn’t a fan of evidence” and quickly mentioned that vehicle crashes on North Street dropped from four per month before the redesign to 0.7 after.
“We have a responsibility to make sure our roads are safe for every user, regardless of how they choose to get there,” Pangallo said.
On a follow-up question, Pangallo further noted that a distracted driver on North Street will damage a flex post, while one on Jefferson Avenue will flip a car or kill a pedestrian.
The Jefferson Avenue reference came weeks after a Salem woman was struck and killed by a car on the fast-moving roadway on Easter Sunday.
“I didn’t say I don’t believe in evidence. What I don’t believe in is so-called ‘evidence-based planning,’” Harrington said. He then discussed fear from a driver trying to exit their vehicle on North Street, with the roadway directly against the woman’s driver-side door making her exit from the far feel unsafe.
“When it comes to pedestrian safety, however, we have to be real,” Harrington said. “We aren’t going to create a world in which there is no human error, ... where someone isn’t distracted.”
Another debate has been scheduled by the Friends of the Salem Council on Aging, hosting Harrington and Pangallo for another round of questions with moderator John Russell. The event will run Monday, May 8, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St.
Visit bit.ly/3HgTa4H for more coverage from the debate.
