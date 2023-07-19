SALEM — Veronica Miranda has seen and learned a lot, as a 30-year-old mom who has pushed through homelessness with a young child to find herself becoming one of Salem’s newest policy makers.
After just a couple months on the job as an appointee of the School Committee and City Council, Miranda is seeking re-election to the School Committee in this year’s municipal election.
Miranda, previously a candidate for City Council in 2021, is one of five Salem residents circulating nomination papers to run for three open School Committee seats. With papers available until July 28 and due Aug. 1, Miranda’s joined so far by incumbent Mary Manning and prospective challengers Henry Gulergun, A.J. Hoffman, and Gary Torres Holguin.
But Miranda’s path to the seat is an uncommon one. With longtime committee member Jim Fleming suddenly resigning ahead of re-election earlier this year, the City Council and School Committee were charged with picking someone to fill the seat.
“I moved to Salem in 2019, after my family was experiencing homelessness,” Miranda explained at the meeting this past spring, alongside six other residents who were seeking an eight-month appointment to the School Committee. “Before that, I grew up ... in Revere, and in the last several years I’ve been involved in a variety of ways, serving on the Human Rights Coalition as a member, on the Salem Housing Authority Board as a tenant representative and assistant treasurer, and being involved in my children’s education.
“I’ve shown my commitment to the city and to equity in different ways,” Miranda said. “As a queer woman of color that lives in a disadvantaged neighborhood — Rainbow Terrace — I hope to bring some lived perspective.”
Speaking this week, Miranda said it “still feels a little bit surreal. There’s a level of impostor syndrome, being in those spaces and learning how to navigate Roberts Rules and Open Meeting Law, just all those things.
“Never growing up and seeing these professionals, to be appointed was kind of surreal,” she continued. “I needed time to process it, and before I decided to pull papers and continue with School Committee hopefully, I needed to think about what I can do here, what I can add here. I don’t want to take up space. I want to add value.”
Miranda first came to Salem in 2019, then 27, with a 2-year-old daughter named Remi, as her family experienced homelessness and Family Promise offered them a path toward housing.
“The transition was difficult,” she said. “Sleeping in a place where there are all these people around... and you’re on all the time. There wasn’t an opportunity to have a private space where you can just exist. There was a lot of volunteers, and they cared a lot and things like that, but you often had to dive into your story — ‘why are you homeless?’ — and they’d ask questions that were invasive.”
Miranda, with a married partner and stepchild as well as Remi, landed their first secure apartment at Rainbow Terrace on July 17, 2019 — a date Miranda remembers specifically.
“My time in Family Promise, although challenging, was really the beginning of me seeing what it can feel like to have a sense of community,” she said. “There were just people that were personally invested in you, and they wanted to see you succeed. That really felt like a family.
“I leaned on those people when I first moved into my apartment,” she said. “There were times when they helped get ... a refrigerator, that was a huge thing we struggled with in the beginning; and getting and transporting a washer and dryer. They’re all the little things that are seemingly small, but really super helpful.”
From there, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and derailed society. In the background, Miranda began working as a coordinator of the Hawthorne Program at Collins Middle School, “which is centered on the mental health of youth that have had extended absences, and helping them transition back to their full-time academic load.”
It was there too that Miranda found community, she explained. That later inspired her to take a more direct role in serving the community, leading to a run for the City Council’s Ward 7 seat in 2021. She ran against Fran Riggieri and Andy Varela in a preliminary race. Varela topped the preliminary and later won the seat.
Miranda garnered just 23% of the vote in the preliminary to finish third, but two years later, now appointed to the School Committee, she’s making another bid — this time effectively as an incumbent.
Miranda was one of only three candidates to receive a nomination for School Committee this past spring, and she had 12 of the 16 voting members in her corner when the roll-call vote went forward. That included all five remaining members of the committee. Gulergun and Holguin, both currently circulating papers for School Committee, were also residents who sought the seat, but did not receive any nominations.
“Overall I’d say, it was really surreal to be someone who grew up in poverty, comes from a long line of substance abuse issues and criminality — not myself, but coming from a family with that type of history,” Miranda said. “It was a beautiful, and also a really odd, moment for me.”
For more information on how to run for office, visit the elections office on the first floor of City Hall, 93 Washington St., or call 978-619-5611. Deadlines to register to vote are Sept. 8 for the Sept. 19 preliminary election (if necessary) and Oct. 27 for the Nov. 7 election.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.