SALEM — When Neil Harrington was asked for his pronoun preference earlier this spring for a candidate profile, he told The Salem News simply: “I don’t do that.” At the same time, the other four candidates in the preliminary race answered the question with their preferred pronouns.
Asked this week to elaborate on that response, Harrington said his answer was “a more cryptic way of letting you know that I do not use gender identifying pronouns.”
“I have no problem with others who do; I just don’t do it myself,” he said. “In terms of inclusivity and respect for others, people who know me well can attest to the fact that I have always treated my co-workers and residents that I have been elected or appointed to serve with fairness and respect. Whether I am elected mayor or not, that’s what I will continue to do.”
The question comes amid rising tensions on issues surrounding gender, equity and the LBGTQIA+ community, across the country and even here on the North Shore.
Hundreds of counter-protesters converged on the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers Wednesday night to show their support against protesters of a free drag makeup event for teens. The goal of the event, per supporters, was to teach kids how to create theatrical makeup looks in a safe and age-appropriate environment. It was an event — hosted by Salem drag queen Miz Diamond Wigfall, that teens in the Danvers Public Schools system had requested.
About 10 protesters turned out to oppose the event, holding signs with messages like “Straight Pride” and further suggestions that drag performers groom children or are inappropriate for minors. They were greatly outnumbered, however, when about 350 counter-protesters arrived in defense of anything “that promotes acceptance, inclusivity or love.”
Dominick Pangallo, who will square off with Harrington Tuesday in a special election, said he personally doesn’t “have a problem identifying my pronouns.”
“For a lot of people, identifying your pronouns is a new concept and can be something that people can struggle with,” he said. “That’s part of the process of coming to better understand what DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) work consists of and being more thoughtful of how people identify.”
