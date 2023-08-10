BEVERLY — The biennial municipal election might be three months away. But barring a surprise write-in campaign, all nine City Council candidates have already won.
The deadline to declare a run for office came and went Tuesday without anyone signing up to challenge the eight incumbent councilors running for reelection.
The ninth incumbent, Estelle Rand, is not running for reelection in Ward 2. Danielle Spang is the only candidate for that seat.
That means that all nine City Council candidates will go unchallenged in November.
In fact, only two of the city’s 16 elected positions will have competition this year — mayor and Ward 3 School Committee.
Mayor Mike Cahill is being challenged by political newcomers Philip Venezia and Jamie Zarella. On the School Committee, incumbent Kimberley Coelho will face challenger Geraldine Cahill.
The mayor’s race will be the only one on the ballot for the Sept. 26 preliminary election. The top-two finishers will face off in the general election on Nov. 7.
Here’s a list of candidates who filed nomination papers by Tuesday’s deadline:
Mayor: Mike Cahill, Philip Venezia, Jamie Zarella
Councilor-at-large (three seats): Julie Flowers, Brendan Sweeney, Hannah Bowen
Councilor Ward 1: Todd Rotondo
Councilor Ward 2: Danielle Spang
Councilor Ward 3: Steven Crowley
Councilor Ward 4: Scott Houseman
Councilor Ward 5: Kathleen Feldman
Councilor Ward 6: Matthew St. Hilaire
School Committee Ward 1: Rachael Abell
School Committee Ward 2: Kenann McKenzie-DeFranza
School Committee Ward 3: Geraldine Cahill, Kimberley Coelho
School Committee Ward 4: Jeffrey Silva
School Committee Ward 5: Kaarin Robinson
School Committee Ward 6: Lorinda Visnick
