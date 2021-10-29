BEVERLY — When Esther Ngotho first met Mike Cahill, she was not in a good frame of mind.
It was 2015. Ngotho had walked into City Hall demanding a meeting with the mayor after police had ordered that her car be towed. Hearing the commotion, Cahill came out of his office, shook hands with Ngotho, and invited her in for a talk.
That meeting led to a friendship between Cahill, a son of Beverly who grew up to become mayor of his hometown, and Ngotho, who fled violence in her native Kenya to seek safety for her and her daughter. Cahill appointed Ngotho to the newly formed Beverly Human Rights Committee, and the two worked together to help create the new city-funded position of director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
“Mike is the one who got me out of the lost-and-found box,” Ngotho said, referring to her emergence as a community activist.
Cahill and Ngotho say they are still friends, but they now have another relationship — political opponents. Ngotho is challenging Cahill in Tuesday’s mayoral election. She is the first person of color to ever run for mayor in Beverly, a city with a Black population of less than 2%, and is the first woman to run for the office since Fran Alexander in 1981.
Ngotho knows she is a longshot to unseat Cahill, who has won 10 elections in the city over the last 20 years while running for state representative, city councilor and mayor. But she has already broken new ground by the mere act of running.
As Ngotho sat on the debate stage across from Cahill at the historic Cabot theater this week, dressed in her traditional turban and colorful, flowing dress, City Councilor Estelle Rand tweeted a picture of the setting and called it a “beautiful moment in Beverly history. Democracy in action!”
Ngotho, 57, grew up in rural Kenya in a family of 10 children. Her father was a truck driver and her mother was a shopkeeper who, Ngotho said, emphasized the importance of education.
Ngotho went on to become a high school and college instructor. She married a scientist, had a daughter and bought a “gigantic house.” “Life was good,” she said.
Ngotho’s relatively peaceful life was shattered, she said, when her father-in-law was shot and killed because he supported an opponent of the country’s president at the time. Ngotho said a group of about 30 masked people then came to her house.
“All the time I was like, God, do not let them touch my daughter,” she said.
Ngotho said she pleaded with the gang to take her and leave the rest of her family alone. She said she was taken to another location and interrogated about her family. Each time she refused to answer, they pulled out one of her toenails, she said.
Ngotho said she does not remember all of what happened next — “It was very, very traumatic,” she said — but she eventually woke up, alone. It was then that she decided she had to flee the country with her daughter.
Since arriving in the United States in 2001, Ngotho said there were times when she had to ask for food at the Salvation Army. At one point, she ran a cleaning business while serving an internship at Yale University Hospital. She trained with the Red Cross to become a certified nurse’s assistant, eventually earning a bachelor’s degree in nursing, a master’s degree in emergency and disaster management, and a doctorate of public health. Her daughter graduated from Beverly High School and Virginia Military Institute and is now a captain in the U.S. Army and married to a police officer in California.
Ngotho said her journey from Kenya to Beverly has changed her perspective on life.
“It used to be all about money,” she said. “But when we almost lost our lives, I started to see things in a different angle. Every single life is as valuable as another life.”
The contest between Cahill and Ngotho has been friendly, with their two debates ending in hugs. Cahill, who didn’t have a challenger for the last three elections, said the race has been positive and respectful.
“Esther is a good person and a talented person,” Cahill said. “An incumbent could say they’d rather not get a challenge, but the reality is this is a democracy and contested elections are good for democracy. I believe that I’m doing a good job. I know that I pour my heart and soul into serving this community and I care deeply about this community.”
Cahill, 59, grew up in a large family in Beverly. When his father, Bill, died of leukemia at age 44, his mother, Jeanne, raised the six boys by herself and returned to teaching to support the family.
“I think we’ve all done well,” Cahill said. “My brothers are wonderful people and the families they’ve raised, the lives everybody’s built. We’re a very close family.”
Cahill spent 10 years as a teacher before deciding to run for Beverly state representative, spurred by his interest in environmental issues. He served 10 years on Beacon Hill and earned a law degree from Suffolk University Law School.
After an unsuccessful run for state treasurer, he became executive director for the Alliance of Massachusetts YMCAs. He returned to politics in 2009, earning the top spot in the Beverly City Council at-large race and becoming council president.
Cahill lost his first race for mayor to incumbent Bill Scanlon, but won the office in 2013 after Scanlon retired and has been there ever since.
Cahill cites several accomplishments from his eight years in office, including the building of a new middle school and police station, which he calls “world class” buildings, and responsibly managing the city’s finances.
Cahill said the city has done a lot of planning over the last few years and is in position to move on a number of them, including the future use of the area along the Bass River. There is also much work to be done, he said, on the global and national issues of climate change and racial equity that are now being addressed at the local level.
“Everywhere I’ve been I’ve found real meaning and passion in the work, and right now I’ll tell you this is the only place I want to be,” Cahill said in an interview at a picnic table outside City Hall.
Cahill finished first in last month’s preliminary election, getting nearly 60% of the vote to 29% for Ngotho. The turnout was historically low, with only 7% of the city’s registered voters casting a ballot.
Ngotho lost a run for city councilor four years ago and has never held public office. Asked about her chances of beating Cahill she said, “It’s not about winning and losing. Being in the race, I feel like I have already won.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.