BEVERLY — As first-time candidates for mayor, Philip Venezia and Jamie Zarella have their work cut out for them to try to unseat longtime incumbent Mike Cahill.
The first item on their to-do list? Catch the attention of a seemingly uninterested electorate.
Venezia and Zarella will be on the ballot along with Mayor Mike Cahill in the Sept. 26 preliminary election. Early voting starts on Sept. 16. The top-two finishers will advance to the general election on Nov. 7.
If the last September election is any indication, the candidates’ fate will rest in the hands of a relatively tiny number of voters. Two years ago, only 7% of the city’s registered voters — 2,109 out of 29,769 — cast ballots in the September election, maybe the lowest turnout in the city’s history.
This year’s election is not exactly off to a roaring start either. In what might be another dubious first for the city, all nine City Council races are uncontested. The mayor’s race will be the only one on the ballot in September.
Venezia, who like Zarella has never run for office before, acknowledged that it’s difficult to generate campaign buzz among such apathy.
“I’m flabbergasted that there are no council races. That’s just shocking to me,” Venezia said. “The main reason I decided to run was because there was no opposition in the mayor’s office. I don’t think it should be that way. There has to be an opposing view.”
Zarella said people are busy with work, family and vacation, but he’s making an effort to reach as many voters as possible. His campaign set up a booth at Lynch Park every day during Beverly Homecoming and gave out popcorn and roses. He’s also going door-to-door and has about 475 lawn signs up, he said. His kickoff event in June at the Franco-American Club drew more than 200 people, he said.
“I just think it’s hard to rally people together to get out and vote,” Zarella said. “We’re certainly working on that. We’re trying to get people to get out to vote because it’s important.”
Zarella, who owns Big Jim’s Auto Body in Beverly, had raised more than $8,000 for his campaign as of July 31, including $1,500 of his own money, according to campaign records.
“With the outpouring of support that we’ve seemed to rally together, we’re doing really, really well,” Zarella said. “I’m extremely pleased.”
Venezia, a manufacturing engineer, had raised just over $2,100, most of it of his own money.
“I don’t push the fundraising real hard. I probably should,” he said. “I’m self funding for the most part. I think it’s on me to put my money where my mouth is.”
Cahill, meanwhile, has more than $25,500 in his campaign account. He has been mayor since 2014 and is seeking his sixth two-year term.
“This is the best part of democracy, when people put themselves out there and put their ideas out there,” Cahill said. “I have a lot of respect for the process and for the residents and voters of Beverly.”
As part of his re-election campaign, Cahill said he has a reception scheduled for Sept. 12 at REV Kitchen & Bar and has been out in the community meeting and talking with voters.
“You always learn a great deal by campaigning,” he said. “It always helps the person who ends up winning to be better qualified and better informed.”
All three candidates said they have not heard about any upcoming debates or candidate forums.
