PEABODY — Voters across the city were asked to narrow the field of candidates for the Peabody Municipal Light Plant commission down to four, and in two wards, four and five, were choosing the top two candidates to continue on to November’s general election.
In unofficial results released by two of the campaigns, political veteran David Gamache topped the ballot in Ward 5, a seat he’d previously held for 24 years, pulling in 331 votes, or 39.7% of the total vote. Incumbent Joel Saslaw came in second, with 262 votes, or 31.4%, and newcomer Matthew Molk came in third with 240 votes, or 28.8%.
“I’m happy with it,” Gamache said Tuesday evening.
Gamache said that he believes a group of longtime “core” supporters — who were upset when he stepped down from the seat — worked hard on his behalf to bring him back. “I look forward to the November election and will continue to work hard.”
Saslaw referred to a statement he posted on social media thanking supporters.
“I am honored that the voters of Ward 5 have confidence in the work I have done over the last eight years and I look forward to working just as hard throughout this campaign and beyond to continue to fight to protect their quality of life and be their voice in matters that affect them,” Saslaw said.
Both Gamache and Saslaw had praise for political newcomer Molk for running a good campaign against two political veterans.
In Ward 4, one of the busiest areas of the city, incumbent Ed Charest is fighting challengers Julie Daigle and John Salisbury-Rowswell.
Results of that race were not available by Tuesday evening’s Salem News press deadline.
A planned 133-unit condominium complex on King Street at the site of the former J.B. Thomas Hospital has stirred controversy in the ward for the past several years, and Charest has faced blame from some residents who believe he could have stopped the project. Salisbury-Rowswell, making a second run at the seat, has taken the lead in an appeal of the special permit granted to the project in June.
Charest believes there are other issues that are of importance to the ward, including traffic along Route 114, and the ongoing viability of the Northshore Mall.
Daigle, a former longtime city employee, said last week she is also concerned about finding balance between the needs of residents and the demands of developers.
In Ward 5, concerns about development are also a major issue, with residents concerned about new large apartment complexes and the limits on what the city can control as a result of Chapter 40B.
Results were also pending Tuesday night in another hotly-contested race.
Peabody Municipal Light Plant commission incumbents Robert Wheatley and Thomas Paras face four challengers this year. The preliminary election will determine which four of the six candidates will continue on to the general election, where both Wheatley’s and Paras’ six-year terms are wrapping up.
While the influx of challengers came amid controversy over plans to build a “peaker” plant on land off Pulaski Street, just one of them, Tracy Valletti, said that it was a reason for her run.
Three other candidates, Raymond Melvin, Joel Brenner, and MaryBeth Mallia, cited other reasons for seeking a seat on the commission, including a longtime interest in municipal electricity matters. Melvin is making his third try for a seat. Brenner has been attending meetings for the past 2½ years.
The plans for the peaker plant were first presented to the board in 2015 and the board voted to go ahead with the project in 2017.
City officials say they had no idea about the plans, which were simply referred to as “Project 2015-A” by commission members.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis