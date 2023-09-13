SALEM — The race to claim Ward 1’s City Council seat features three longtime Salem residents: A police officer with local politics in her blood, a community advocate seeking to activate Salem’s densest environmental justice neighborhood, and a history enthusiast hospitality professional looking to preserve Ward 1’s feel for future generations.
The top two vote-getters in next Tuesday’s preliminary will advance to the general election on Nov. 7.
Longtime Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy announced this spring — while serving as acting mayor — that he wouldn’t seek a ninth term on the council representing the Willows, Winter Island, Derby Street, The Point, and several other of Salem’s older neighborhoods. The news prompted a three-way race, which is the only preliminary contest on the ballot Tuesday.
The candidates are:
- , an Essex Street resident and New Hampshire hotel maintenance supervisor who ran for Ward 2 in 2021 (prior to ward lines being redrawn), and twice ran for Councilor-at-large in the late 1980s
, a Bay View Avenue resident and retired police officer of 33 years, who is also daughter of longtime Ward Councilor George Nowak
- , a Derby Street resident and chef who ran unsuccessfully against McCarthy in 2021, and has since served on the Salem Democratic Committee and Historic Derby Street Neighborhood Association
The election comes as Ward 1 heats up with several major issues at the same time. Between crumbling sea walls that protect the peninsula-shaped ward, a proposed park switch between Camp Naumkeag and Pioneer Village, a massive project targeting Shetland Park, other historic landmarks to protect, and the construction of an offshore wind marshalling yard along Salem’s waterfront, there will be plenty for Ward 1’s next councilor to tackle in the coming two years.
ARMAND BLANCHETTE, JR.
Age: 56
Address: 14 Essex St., Unit 1
Family: None
Profession: Maintenance supervisor for a New Hampshire hotel
Pronoun: He/him
Blanchette, a longtime Salem resident, said he was running because he feels “the residents of Ward 1 aren’t being represented, and I’m tired of people moving into the town and wanting to change it.”
With a career in hospitality, Blanchette said he has more than two decades of working “with all races, all religions, all genders — I’m pretty well-rounded.”
One of Blanchette’s main issues is the proposed relocation of Pioneer Village to the Camp Naumkeag site. He’s a staunch advocate of keeping Pioneer Village in its current home at Forest River Park, as opposed to bringing it to Ward 1.
“They’re expecting 28,000 visitors. The Willows can’t handle that,” he said. “We’re going to have bus drop-offs (on Memorial Drive).”
Blanchette said he was also distressed by the lack of consideration for Fort Lee, a historic property in Ward 1 that is overgrown and a frequent source of neighborhood complaints. It’s also almost directly across the street from Pioneer Village’s targeted destination.
“That should’ve been figured in with Camp Naumkeag,” Blanchette said, referring to Fort Lee. “I’d like to see it get cleaned up and turned into some kind of historical place.”
Ward 1 also includes a precinct that contains the city’s least active voters: The Point, a densely populated largely Hispanic neighborhood that only saw 11% of voters turn out in the recent mayoral election — while Precinct 1, which includes the Willows and Derby Street, was the city’s highest with 39% of residents voting. Citywide, 28% voted — making The Point an outlier in election activity.
“The Point is very hard. I’ve been down there three times (while campaigning), and nobody is answering doors, or you need a translator,” Blanchette said.
The key to activating the neighborhood boils down to communication, he explained.
“I want to have monthly meetings. I want to put out newsletters,” he said. “I’m going to walk the precinct during my term, walking around the ward and the precincts.”
CYNTHIA JERZYLO
Age: 59
Address: 17 Bay View Ave.
Family: Husband Ray, children Benjamin (23), Lily (22)
Profession: Retired Salem police officer of 33 years
Pronoun: She/her
Jerzylo knows what it’s like to be a ward councilor in her neighborhood. Her father, George Nowak, did the job for 22 years, up to his death in 1993.
She said she has a special appreciation for how to represent a ward.
“I ask people, ‘What are your concerns in your neighborhood,’” she said. “Some of them are going to be living right next to the wind turbines, and their biggest complaint is ‘My sidewalk has been cracked for several years.’ It’s the little things that make a difference.”
A lot of Jerzylo’s focus is on protecting the ward’s cultural fabric, an issue that surfaces with the proposed swap between Camp Naumkeag and Pioneer Village.
“A lot of the neighbors on the other side of the neighborhood are nervous about what it would bring for traffic when you’re talking about all those visitors,” Jerzylo said. “I said, ‘Where are these people going to park? and they said, ‘There’s a school down the road.’”
What Jerzylo would rather see is a project beautifying the neglected historical icons already in Ward 1. Two major examples include Fort Lee and the Winter Island hangar.
“Fort Lee is next to Camp Naumkeag,” Jerzylo said. “So why don’t they take that money, restore the hangar, build a visitor center there — there you’ve got your parking — and then restore Fort Lee. I think that would be a wonderful project.”
Also wonderful would be tapping into The Point and overcoming what she described as “a lot of barriers” between the residents and their leaders.
“When Obama was running, I was a police officer and always worked the polls,” Jerzylo said. “Kids were coming in their late 20s, saying ‘I’ve never voted before. How do I do it?’ People even that age don’t know how to vote, and they’re apprehensive.”
CHRISTOPHER MALSTROM, JR.
Age: 34
Address: 45 Essex St., Unit 1
Family: Partner Jonathan
Profession: Private chef, self-employed
Pronoun: He/him
Central to Malstrom’s run for office is a drive to unify the ward, listen to all voices, and represent everyone. He called it “the engagement aspect” when asked why voters should support him.
“It’s part of where my hospitality experience fuels this and factors in,” Malstrom said. “It’s what has always been big to me: To get to the heart of what their concerns are and to make sure they have the best experience possible, whether it’s in meals with me, or just in general living in this city.”
When running against McCarthy two years ago, Malstrom said, he experienced “a lot of that millennial imposter syndrome. I feel this time around much more qualified.” He highlighted his time leading the Salem Democratic Committee and serving as communications officer of the Historic Derby Street Neighborhood Association, as two examples.
“This really affirmed, for me, the relationships I’ve built over the years,” Malstrom said. “Like, oh, I need help getting word out to low-income, non-English-speaking residents in my ward... I can connect with Salem Pantry and go to some of their food drop-offs, and connect with residents where I know they’ll be.”
In terms of the Pioneer Village debate, Malstrom said the project remains “a multi-faceted issue.”
“There’s the reality of the state of both of those properties now, and the fact that work needs to be done,” he said. “None of the buildings on either property were built with longevity in mind. There’s a need for the city to do something to address them.”
The sites are important, he said — there’s a lot to defend, no matter what the project constitutes when shovels hit the ground.
“I understand a lot of long-term residents’ hearts,” he said. “I’ve been knocking on a lot of doors, hearing things like, ‘I got married at Camp Naumkeag.’”
