SALEM — It’s six for six.
Six Salem residents had pulled nomination papers to run for mayor, and all six returned them to make the ballot as the deadline passed Tuesday afternoon, according to the City Clerk’s office.
The city will now hold a preliminary on Tuesday, March 28, in the special mayoral election, leaving city voters to narrow the field down to two candidates for a final election in May. Vote-by-mail applications for the preliminary election are already available on the city’s website, according to City Clerk Ilene Simons.
Among the residents who returned their papers, Lafayette Street resident Robert Bensley was still clearing the certification process as City Hall closed Tuesday. With 100 signatures required to make the ballot, the first-time candidate had returned 118, according to the clerk’s office.
The other five candidates were fully certified by close of business. They include: former City Councilor Steve Dibble; former Mayor Neil Harrington; Stacia Kraft, who has run for City Council before; current acting Mayor Robert “Bob” McCarthy; and Dominick Pangallo, former Mayor Kim Driscoll’s chief of staff.
Following the preliminary on March 28, the two highest vote-getters will advance to the final special election on Tuesday, May 16. That election will lead Salem to its new permanent mayor, filling a vacancy left by Driscoll, who resigned last month as she became the state’s new lieutenant governor.
In addition to finalizing the ballot, Tuesday also marks the start of what stands to be a contentious election season. Salem State University was also among the first to announce its part in the process, with a mayoral forum slated for Tuesday, Feb. 28, with all candidates who qualify for the ballot.
The announcement explained that formal invitations were extended to all six candidates, and their participation in the forum was contingent on certification.
The forum represents a partnership of local civic organizations, including the Frederick E. Berry Institute of Politics at Salem State, the League of Women Voters of Salem, the Salem Partnership, the Point Neighborhood Association, and the Historic Derby Street Neighborhood Association. It will be moderated by Karen Andreas, president of the North Shore Chamber of Commerce and former publisher of The Salem News and the North of Boston Media Group.
The forum is set for 7 p.m. at the Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts at Salem State, 356 Lafayette St. The university said registration is required to attend. Go to salemstate.edu/mayoralforum or call 978-542-5023.
Members of the public can also suggest questions for the candidates. They can do so during registration or via email to BerryIOP@salemstate.edu or lwvsalem@gmail.org by Feb. 20.