DANVERS — A Salem Superior Court judge has denied an emergency motion seeking to add the name of a last-minute candidate for state representative to November’s ballot.
In a one-page decision, Judge Elizabeth Dunigan also dismissed the lawsuit filed earlier this month by Michael Bean, a Danvers Republican who is seeking to unseat Rep. Sally Kerans, the Democrat incumbent, for the 13th Essex district.
Dunigan said she will issue more extensive findings by Friday.
The decision does not preclude Bean, a Danvers contractor, from mounting another write-in campaign for the November election, though his lawyer, Michael Walsh, told the judge that would be an almost impossible undertaking, requiring him to reach tens of thousands of voters.
Instead, Walsh tried to persuade Dunigan that Bean’s missed deadlines were merely technical violations that did not merit the “draconian penalty” of being left off the ballot — which, Grace Gohlke, a lawyer for the state Ballot Law Commission and Secretary of State told the judge is about to be printed at the end of the week.
Additionally, some electronic ballots have already been sent to military and overseas voters and one ballot has been returned, she said.
Bean, a contractor who has become active in Republican politics, says he decided to run on Sept. 2, the Friday before the primary election on Sept. 6.
In just four days, he was able to convince at least 150 voters to write him in or add stickers with his name to Republican primary ballots.
The votes were counted and Bean got a call on the afternoon of Sept. 8, around 3:30 p.m., telling him that he’d qualified for the November ballot.
Eight minutes later, Walsh told a judge, Bean learned in a frantic, all-caps email from Republican State Committee member Richard Baker that he had until 5 p.m. to submit not only his acceptance of the nomination but also file a notice that he’d complied with a requirement to file his statement of financial interests.
Walsh said Bean had been under the impression he actually had 13 days to file the acceptance and statement.
Bean, Walsh said, tried to make it to Boston in time but was caught in traffic.
Walsh says when Bean showed up the following Monday, the deadline had passed and the office would not accept the filing — a point disputed by Gohlke, who said that to this day Bean has not filed an acceptance.
A member of the Republican Town Committee in Danvers, Jim Morose, did file a document styled as an “opposition,” but the commission rejected it, on the grounds that oppositions are intended to deal with eligibility challenges such as where a candidate resides, and not whether to extend a filing deadline.
It wasn’t until Sept. 19 that Bean went to court. Walsh alleged that Bean had not been given notice of the new deadline and wasn’t aware he could file an acceptance and financial statement ahead of time just in case he garnered enough votes, as 16 other write-in candidates had done.
Gohlke pointed out that all of those other write-in candidates received notices because the Secretary of State’s office was made aware of their candidacy. But the notice of the new deadline also went out to the state party committees, who — as Richard Baker had done — would be expected to notify candidates.
It was also prominently posted on the state website and, Gohlke said, came up as the second result in a Google search.
But Walsh characterized his client as a “busy working man” who was not familiar with the campaign laws — which Walsh suggested were “directory,” rather than “mandatory.”
“Some laws you should comply with but if you don’t there’s no harm,” Walsh said, calling Bean’s oversight a “technical violation.”
Gohlke disagreed, saying the rules “apply to everyone,” and that the new deadline is necessary in order for the state to meet federal requirements to allow for military and overseas citizens to vote.
“I take issue with calling it a technical requirement,” Gohlke told the judge. She also said it’s a matter of fairness — all of the 16 other write-in candidates (11 of whom were successful in getting on the November ballot) followed the rule and met the deadline.
Gohlke also noted in a filing that Bean had not filed his statement of financial interests with the Ethics Commission until this past Monday — not only 20 days past the deadline but more than a week after the deadline Bean and his lawyer contend is the actual cutoff.
Bean also has not filed with the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Walsh said his client didn’t initially have an electronic account set up with the Ethics Commission, and he was unable to file in person because, he said, the office was still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gohlke told the judge, however, that one of the other 16 write-in candidates had appeared in person to file a statement of financial interest.
