DANVERS — A Danvers man who made a late entry as a write-in candidate for the House 13th Essex district earlier this month is suing the state ballot commission and secretary of state after missing a key deadline to get on the November ballot.
In a complaint filed Monday in Salem Superior Court, Michael Bean alleges that by the time he learned that he’d received enough write-in votes to win the Republican primary, on the afternoon of Sept. 8, he had just 90 minutes to get to Boston to file a formal written acceptance with the Secretary of State.
He didn’t make it in time. He blames traffic.
When he tried again the next day, the Secretary of State’s office could not accept it.
This year, candidates were required to file their acceptance by 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.
Bean’s attorney, Michael Walsh, noted in the complaint that in the past, candidates have had 13 days to accept.
“The Secretary’s Office, forthrightly, notified all candidates that were registered with them or with (the Office of Campaign and Political Finance) of the obligation to file an acceptance and recommended that candidates do so prophylactically,” Walsh wrote in the complaint.
But Bean wasn’t (and still isn’t) registered with OCPF, and hadn’t yet told the Secretary of State he was running. So he didn’t get the notice.
In fact, Bean didn’t decide to run until Sept. 2, the Friday before the primary. The primary was Sept. 6.
As of now, according to the Secretary of State’s office, only Rep. Sally Kerans, the Democratic incumbent, will appear on the ballot.
Walsh, who unsuccessfully represented the state GOP in a suit challenging early and mail-in voting earlier this year, alleges that the law requiring candidates to file an acceptance just two days after the primary is unconstitutional.
“Mr. Bean hereby claims that Section 17, changing the standing deadline to file, is unconstitutional as applied to him for it obstructs, artificially, his access to the ballot as a candidate,” Walsh wrote. He wrote that he believes the law “arbitrarily” singles out write-in candidates from one particular year for different treatment than candidates in other years, violating his equal protection rights.
He also argues that because Bean didn’t receive the notice about the change in deadline (sent out before he was a candidate) he is entitled to have his name printed on the ballot.
The complaint asks a judge to order the state to print Bean’s name on the ballot.
While the complaint was assigned to an accelerated track by the court, no hearing had been scheduled on the request as of Monday afternoon.
Walsh could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
