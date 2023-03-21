SALEM — After nearly 20 years on the School Committee, Jim Fleming is stepping down.
Fleming, a retired attorney who was 77 when he ran for and won his fifth four-year term on the committee in 2019, has announced his plans to resign effective April 1. The announcement came toward the end of the School Committee’s regular meeting Monday night.
When asked why he’s resigning, Fleming indicated he’s selling his home soon and cited a personal matter involving family. But above all else, he said, “my reason is it’s time to go.”
“It’s been a great run,” Fleming said. “I thank the people that supported me and the city for many, many years, and I thanked them again last night.”
Fleming, who also served for three years on the City Council, has less than a year remaining in his fifth term on the School Committee. He was last re-elected in 2019 after taking third in a six-way race for three seats, with current members Kristin Pangallo and Mary Manning taking first and second, respectively. At the time, Fleming beat out fourth-place finisher Bethanne Cornell, who later made it onto the School Committee in 2021.
This year marks a pivotal time for Salem politics, with the city’s mayor’s seat up for grabs in a special election. That’s also delaying some procedures related to the city’s upcoming municipal election, which this year will be Tuesday, Nov. 7. Three School Committee seats, including Fleming’s, will be open, along with all 11 City Council seats.
The special election for mayor was triggered by the resignation of Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, who until this January served 17 years as Salem’s mayor and chairperson of the School Committee.
But one thing is clear going forward: Fleming’s resignation at least won’t trigger a second special election in 2023.
Unlike the City Council or office of mayor, a vacancy in the School Committee mid-term generally requires an appointment to fill the seat, according to City Clerk Ilene Simons. The City Council and School Committee ultimately make that appointment in a joint session.
But with nine months left in Fleming’s term, it was unclear Tuesday whether that’s a long enough window to require an appointment, or if the School Committee can ride it out with six members until this year’s municipal elections.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.