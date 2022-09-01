State Senator Joan Lovely, D-Salem, is facing a challenge in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election from first-time candidate Kyle Davis.
Lovely, 64, is in her fifth two-year term as state senator for the Second Essex District, which includes Beverly, Danvers, Peabody and Salem. Topsfield, which has been part of the district, will move to the First Essex and Middlesex Senate district in January under redistricting.
Lovely said she is running for reelection because her experience in the state Senate, and as a member of the Salem City Council before that, has given her “a solid foundation to really represent the district.”
“I went into the Senate 10 years ago because of my training as a city councilor, when there’s someone on the other end of the phone calling because they need help,” Lovely said. “That’s what I’ve brought to the office.”
Lovely cited several accomplishments during her time on Beacon Hill, including on such issues as protecting children from sexual abuse, preserving the rights of pregnant workers, making it easier for municipal boards to approve affordable housing projects, and advocating for public records reform to make state government more transparent. She said her role as the Senate’s assistant majority leader and Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Rules puts her in a position to help shape policy and budget priorities.
Lovely said she wants to continue to work on issues such as the housing crisis and climate change. She cited her efforts to secure funding to build out the port of Salem to host a facility to support offshore wind, and to create incentives for electric vehicles, solar power and geothermal energy.
“These are really big, meaty issues and I have the experience to continue to dig in and continue to make strides,” she said.
Davis, a 27-year-old Danvers resident, said he grew up in Lexington in “an amazing blended family” of two mothers, two brothers and two sisters. He said his family includes a mix of cultures, including a grandmother who was an immigrant from Curacao and a Jewish grandfather whose family members were killed in the Holocaust. On his campaign website, he said coming of age as a gay man in a society with so much injustice “sparked a passion for equality very early on in life.”
Davis said he has been an activist and organizer in Massachusetts on issues such as universal health care, reproductive rights and gun violence. He said he would bring a different perspective to the state Senate with his working-class background. He pursued a music career after high school and has worked as a waiter and Grubhub driver. He said he now works as a nonprofit consultant.
“You look at how little working-class representation we have not just in government in general but in the state Legislature,” he said. “Very few people there are affected by minimum wage laws, tip laws, the classification of drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. I’ve been personally affected by a lot of issues that affect working-class people.”
Joan Lovely
Residence: Salem
Age: 64
Job: Attorney; State Senator for Second Essex District since 2013
Previous elected office: Salem City Councilor from 1998 to 2012
Education: Graduate of Salem State University and the Massachusetts School of Law
Family: Married to Stephen Lovely; three children, one granddaughter
Kyle Davis
Residence: Danvers
Age: 27
Job: Nonprofit consultant
Previous elected office: None
Education: Lexington High School graduate
Family: Single
