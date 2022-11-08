State Sen. Joan Lovely appeared to be heading to victory in the race for the 2nd Essex district seat on Tuesday night.
Lovely, a Democrat from Salem, had an early lead on Republican challenger Damian Anketell of Peabody, according to unofficial election results before The Salem News’ deadline. Lovely said she won Salem with about 75 to 80% of the vote, and took Peabody and Danvers with about 60% of the vote, according to numbers gathered by her campaign after the polls closed.
“I’m very pleased,” Lovely said. “It looks like a solid win.”
Lovely said she visited 20 of the 22 polling locations in the district on Tuesday and said the turnout was “terrific.” The district includes Beverly, Danvers, Peabody and Salem.
“There were lines everywhere and it was a busy all day long,” she said. “I’m so heartened to see that people are going to the polls and expressing how they feel. We feel good about the work we put in during the campaign and the results are there. I’m looking forward to another term.”
Lovely was the favorite in the race as an incumbent Democrat who has held the office since 2013. No Republican has won the district since 1956.
Lovely, 64, is the assistant majority leader and the Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Rules, among other leadership positions. In addition to the power of incumbency, she had a huge fundraising advantage, with $66,000 in her campaign account as of Oct. 31, compared to $162 for Anketell.
Anketell is a former correctional officer who lost a bid for Essex County sheriff while running as a Democrat in 2010. In 2018, the state suspended his home improvement contractor license for 10 months as a result of a dispute with a Newburyport couple who hired him to renovate their home. Anketell said he then worked at Hogan Regional Center in Danvers but lost his job when he refused to get the COVID vaccine.
Anketell grew up in Salem and said he was Lovely’s paperboy as a kid and has known her for years. He said he decided to challenge her over issues such as driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants, which he opposes, as well as the rising cost of living and what he termed a “massive increase in governmental authority and the cost of government.”
During the campaign, Lovely cited accomplishments such as a bill that allows special education students to attend college without passing the MCAS, and another that would enable senior citizens and adults with disabilities to enter a contract with a trusted supporter to help them make life decisions without giving up their rights. She also sponsored a bill that will create a “Women’s Rights History Trail” in Massachusetts and is serving on a panel to garner public comments about who should be included.
Lovely said she also continues to work on big issues locally, such as offshore wind in Salem, Route 114 safety upgrades in Peabody, the need to replace two bridges in Beverly, and airport noise in Danvers.
Jack Keilty, an attorney from Peabody, said Tuesday night that he continues to support Lovely because “she takes the job seriously.”
“We’ve been personal friends for a long time, but moreover she’s been easy to continue to support, because as much as things change she doesn’t, in the sense that she always cares about it,” Keilty said. “She does the work required of the job and she’s just so reliable. It’s her willingness to work and her respect and care and concern for the job.”
In another local state senate race, incumbent Democrat Brendan Crighton, of Lynn, was facing a challenge from Annalisa Salustri, an independent from Swampscott, in the 3rd Essex District. The district includes Lynn, Lynnfield, Marblehead, Nahant, Saugus and Swampscott.
Crighton was elected to the state Senate in 2018 after serving for three years as a state representative. He has also served as a city councilor in Lynn and was the chief of staff to longtime state Sen. Thomas McGee of Lynn.
Salustri did not provide biographical information on her campaign website. She had spent $283 on the campaign, according to state records. Crighton had more than $96,000 in his campaign account as of Oct. 31.
