SALEM — State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, appeared poised to keep her seat based on early results in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
Lovely won the town of Danvers and had a big lead in her hometown of Salem as of The Salem News’ deadline, according to unofficial results, putting her in a strong position to knock off challenger Kyle Davis, of Danvers, and advance to the final election in November.
“It feels great,” Lovely said on Tuesday night. “I’m really grateful to the voters that they recognize how hard I work at the position and how accessible I am. I really put my heart and soul into representing the district and I’m grateful they can see that.”
Lovely, who is seeking a sixth two-year term, would face Republican Damian Anketell, of Peabody, in the final election on Nov. 8. Anketell was unopposed in the Republican primary.
“It’s a new election,” Lovely said of the November final. “We’re going to obviously be taking it very seriously.”
Lovely, a 64-year-old attorney, represents the Second Essex District, which includes Beverly, Danvers, Peabody and Salem. She has touted her experience on Beacon Hill as well as her time as a Salem city councilor. She is the Senate’s assistant majority leader and Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Rules, among other leadership positions.
Davis, 27, is a political organizer and nonprofit consultant who was making his first run for elected office. He has worked as a waiter and Grubhub driver and said he would have brought a working-class background to the Senate.
At the Saltonstall School polling location in Salem, Naomi Cottrell said she voted for Lovely because she has met her on several occasions. “Having someone you feel like you can talk to is really important,” Cottrell said.
