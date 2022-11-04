The only person standing between Joan Lovely and reelection is her former paperboy.
Lovely, a Democrat from Salem, is being challenged by Republican Damian Anketell, of Peabody, for state senator for the 2nd Essex District, which includes Beverly, Danvers, Peabody and Salem. Anketell grew up in the Castle Hill neighborhood in Salem and said he was Lovely’s paperboy as a kid.
Delivering a victory in Tuesday’s election promises to be much more of a challenge for Anketell. No Republican has won the district since 1956.
Nevertheless, Lovely said she is taking the race “very seriously.”
“I’ve been very accessible to let people know we’re serious about reelection and want to continue to do the job for the 2nd Essex,” she said.
Lovely, 64, has held the office since 2013 and has risen to the leadership ranks in the state Senate, where she is assistant majority leader and Senate chair of the Joint Committee on Rules. In addition to the power of incumbency in a heavily Democratic state, Lovely has a huge fundraising advantage, with $66,000 in her campaign account as of Oct. 31, compared to $162 for Anketell.
Anketell, meanwhile, has never held public office. A former correctional officer, he lost a bid for Essex County sheriff as a Democrat in 2010. In 2018, the state suspended his home improvement contractor license for 10 months as a result of a dispute with a Newburyport couple who hired him to renovate their home. Anketell said he then worked at Hogan Regional Center in Danvers but lost his job when he refused to get the COVID vaccine. He said he now volunteers his time to help people with physical disabilities.
Anketell, 50, said he decided to run for state senator after watching the news with his wife one night about a proposal to allow undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses.
“When I heard that I was yelling at the TV and my wife said, ‘Either shut your mouth or go out there and do something about it,’” Anketell said.
Lovely cited several recent accomplishments at the Statehouse, including her work on a bill that allows special education students to attend college without passing the MCAS, and another that would enable senior citizens and adults with disabilities to enter a contract with a trusted supporter to help them make life decisions without giving up their rights. She also sponsored a bill that will create a “Women’s Rights History Trail” in Massachusetts and is serving on a panel to garner public comments about who should be included.
Lovely said she also continues to work on big issues locally, such as offshore wind in Salem, Route 114 safety upgrades in Peabody, the need to replace two bridges in Beverly, and airport noise in Danvers.
“We’ve been out campaigning and have received a wonderful response,” she said. “I attribute that to how my office operates. We’re very focused on constituent services.”
In addition to his opposition to driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants, Anketell said he is concerned about the cost of living and what he called a “massive increase in governmental authority and the cost of government at the expense of personal liberties and people’s prosperity.”
“I wanted to step into a situation where I could help tailor back a little bit, to restore those rights that are ours in the first place,” he said.
Meanwhile, in the Senate’s 3rd Essex District, which includes Marblehead and Swampscott, incumbent Democrat Brendan Crighton, of Lynn, is facing a challenge from Annalisa Salustri, an independent from Swampscott.
Crighton was elected to the state Senate in 2018 after serving for three years as a state representative. He has also served as a city councilor in Lynn and was the chief of staff to longtime state Sen. Thomas McGee of Lynn.
Salustri could not be reached for comment for this story.
