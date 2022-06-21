MARBLEHEAD — Registered voters have the chance to stay on or change the town’s course today when they go to the polls.
There are six contested races on the ballot including for Select Board and School Committee.
Voters will also consider Question 1, which would pay for a five-year road and sidewalk management program to the tune of about $12.5 million.
Similarly, Question 2 on the ballot is a Proposition 2 1/2 tax override to provide an extra $3.1 million to supplement the town’s School Department budget.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Registered voters must vote in their precincts:
Precinct 1: Old Town House, One Market Square.
Precincts 2 & 3: Abbot Hall Auditorium, 188 Washington St.
Precincts 4, 5 & 6: Judy & Gene Jacobi Community Center Gym, 10 Humphrey St.