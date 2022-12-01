The dates for recounts in the 2nd Essex race are in — even if the final election results still aren’t.
Secretary of State William Galvin officially ordered a hand recount in the 2nd Essex race between Leonard “Lenny” Mirra and Kristin Kassner on Wednesday. Republican incumbent Mirra leads Democratic challenger Kassner, who filed for the recount earlier this week, by 10 votes.
Town clerks will conduct recounts in Georgetown on Dec. 5, Hamilton and Newbury on Dec. 6, Ipswich and Rowley on Dec. 7 and Topsfield on Dec. 8.
Under state election law, candidates are allowed to appoint a representative to observe every action in a municipality’s recount of the ballots.
This includes the right to “watch and inspect the ballots, tally sheets and all other papers used in the recount,” according to the state. The public is also allowed to watch the proceedings from outside the direct recount area.
The Democratic State Committee put a callout for volunteer recount observers in an email to members Wednesday. As did the Massachusetts Republican Party.
The 2nd Essex isn’t the only race that will be recounted in Massachusetts this month. Republican Andrew Shepherd filed for a recount against Democrat Margaret Scarsdale, who’s leading in the 1st Middlesex district by 17 votes.
Both districts were recently reshaped by statewide redistricting efforts. The 2nd Essex formerly included Boxford, Groveland, Haverhill, Merrimac and West Newbury in addition to Georgetown and Newbury, which is now grouped with Rowley, part of Topsfield, Hamilton and Ipswich.