SALEM — A Massachusetts-based political action committee is spending thousands of dollars in support of Dominick Pangallo in Salem’s special election for mayor, raising concerns from supporters of his opponent about the influence of “dark money” in the campaign.
Neil Harrington, Salem’s 48th mayor and town manager of Salisbury for the past two decades, and Pangallo are days away from the close of a hotly contested special election for mayor. The winner of Tuesday’s election will finish out the fifth and final term of Salem’s 50th mayor, Kim Driscoll.
Coming out of April, the two campaigns are evenly matched in campaign cash, with Pangallo reporting $37,017 on hand to Harrington’s $35,774. Pangallo brought in nearly $33,764 in the month of April and spent $21,139, while Harrington reported receiving $26,892 and spending $17,936 over the same period.
But Pangallo is getting some scrutiny for a combined $28,372 spent on advertising on his behalf by the Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund, a political action committee (PAC) supporting candidates with eco-friendly agendas and which has endorsed Pangallo in the race.
The Action Fund and Pangallo have emphasized, in separate interviews this week, that there is no coordination between the Pangallo campaign and the PAC on its advertising to support him. Concerns have been raised by Harrington supporters, in particular, echoing national conversations on dark money influencing political debate and election outcomes.
“The Action Fund can work, and some members of our team have worked, on the coordinated side, but the independent expenditure side — which I’m on — has a very strict firewall,” Executive Director Casey Bowers told The Salem News in an email. “We sign a legal firewall at the beginning of the campaign, before any information gets shared.”
Bowers said the firewall measure is in place to ensure there’s zero coordination between how the Action Fund supports Pangallo and his actual campaign.
“Independent expenditure has put up digital ads and sent out mailers, and nobody on the coordinated side including Dominick is aware, has any say in what it goes to, what it says, or when it goes out,” Bowers said. “We’re very strict in ensuring we don’t break the firewall so we have no coordination.”
Bowers explained that Elizabeth Henry, the president of the Environmental League of Massachusetts, could speak to any efforts that coordinated side of the organization had with Pangallo’s campaign. Henry, however, couldn’t be reached for comment on this story. Campaign finance records do show the Action Fund donating $500 to Pangallo’s campaign, along with $100 individually from Henry.
Bowers said they’re supporting Pangallo because Salem is “a really important city. It’s on the waterfront, and they’ve been a long leader under the former mayor on climate action and the port, how important the city will continue to be in offshore wind.
“We think Dominick, based on his campaign promises and what he has put out on his website, is well constituted to continue to lead that legacy and protect open space, ensure climate change is essential to the work he’s doing,” Bowers said.
On a somewhat related note, the Action Fund issued a correction and apology this week on its Facebook account after a mailer incorrectly stated that state Rep. Manny Cruz had endorsed Pangallo in the race. Cruz took to social media to clarify that he didn’t endorse — and wouldn’t be endorsing — either candidate, because “both candidates would make fine mayors.”
Pangallo said he appreciates the organization’s support and efforts, and stressed that everything is “uncoordinated by law.”
Harrington, asked about the PAC’s support of his opponent, dismissed any concerns coming from the reports.
“In my opinion, as long as the candidates are following campaign finance rules, I don’t have a major concern with donations to campaigns and donations, in this case, on behalf of campaigns to purchase advertising,” Harrington said. “As far as I’m concerned, it isn’t a major issue.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.