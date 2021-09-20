BEVERLY — The city will hold a preliminary election on Tuesday for mayor and Ward 3 city councilor.
Incumbent Mike Cahill and challengers Esther Ngotho and Marshall Sterman are running for mayor. In Ward 3, Steven Crowley, Euplio Marciano and Naisha Tatis are competing for the City Council seat. The top two candidates in each election will advance to the Nov. 2 election.
Cahill has been mayor since 2014 and is seeking a fifth two-year term. This is the first time he has faced a challenger since 2015.
The two challengers are Esther Ngotho, a nurse who has a doctorate degree in public health and is a former member of the Beverly Human Rights Committee; and Marshall Sterman, a business consultant who is running for public office for the first time.
In Ward 3, the three candidates are vying to replace Stacy Ames, who is not running for reelection after one term in office.
Crowley and Marciano are both retired military veterans who have run for office before. Tatis is a 19-year-old college sophomore who helped organize a large Black Lives Matter march in Beverly last year when she was a student at Beverly High School.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The polling locations are at Ayers-Ryal Side Elementary School in Ward 1; Beverly Public Library in Ward 2; McKeown School in Ward 3; Cove Elementary School in Ward 4; North Beverly Elementary School in Ward 5; and Centerville Elementary School in Ward 6.
The rest of Beverly’s elected offices did not require a preliminary election and will be on the ballot in November.
