BEVERLY — Two candidates for mayor who have criticized low voter turnouts in Beverly have skipped the voting booth themselves in some recent local elections, according to city records.
Philip Venezia has not voted in the biennial elections for mayor, City Council and School Committee since 2013, while Jamie Zarella has voted in only one of the last four, according to records. Zarella also did not vote in a special election in 2014 on rezoning land on Brimbal Avenue.
Venezia and Zarella are challenging Mayor Mike Cahill in the Sept. 26 preliminary election, with the top-two vote-getters advancing to the Nov. 7 general election. Both are first-time candidates who have urged people to go to the polls this year and have criticized low turnouts in Beverly, particularly the 7% turnout in the last preliminary election in 2021.
Zarella said he did not vote in 2021 because he had COVID, and acknowledged that he did not vote in the 2014 special election. But he disputed the records that show he did not vote in 2017 and 2015, insisting that he did.
“Anything to do with the mayor or presidency I’ve always voted,” Zarella said. “That’s one thing I pride myself on is voting. My wife and I go together every time, and my children go with me to boot. That’s a family thing we do.”
The records show that Zarella voted in every local general election before that going back to at least 1995, and he has also voted regularly in state and presidential elections.
In insisting that he voted in 2017 and 2015, Zarella speculated that election officials might have mixed up his name with that of his father, also named Jamie, who died in 2012.
The voting records were provided by the Beverly City Clerk’s office after a request from The Salem News. City Clerk Lisa Kent said in an email her office goes over the voter lists that come back to her office after every election and go “page by page” to enter all the people who voted into the state computer.
Kent said her office then compares the total number of voters who voted per precinct to the results of the election to be sure the numbers match.
“If they do not match then we go over the voting list again until they do,” she said.
Venezia said he stopped voting because he was “disgusted” with politics. He last voted in a Beverly election in February 2014, in the Brimbal Avenue special election. The last time he voted in a mayoral/City Council/School Committee election was in 2013.
Venezia now says that was “the wrong response.”
“I can now tell you that it didn’t work and no one cared or noticed my protest,” Venezia said in a statement. “Ignoring the problem was an easy out, but changed nothing... I was wrong to disconnect. I had a voice the whole time, and that voice was my vote. I neglected to use my vote and I implore the voters of Beverly to not make the same mistake.”
Venezia has voted in several state and presidential elections in recent years, according to the records.
Cahill has voted in every election since 2000, according to records. He declined to comment for the story.
