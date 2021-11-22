SALEM — Leveille “Lev” McClain is, definitively, Ward 4’s Councilor-elect.
McClain’s nine-vote win over candidate Stephanie Rodriguez was affirmed by a 5½ hour recount held at City Hall Annex throughout Monday morning and afternoon.
Ultimately, the recount added a vote to each candidate, making the final outcome of the race 819 to 810, still the same nine-vote margin that existed after election night on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
“It feels good, feels great,” McClain said, alongside his wife Carly, after the recount. “Now, I can focus on the work that needs to be done.”
The bulk of the recount — the actual counting of ballots — moved quickly, with the job broken up into teams of runners, readers and recorders.
Each of the candidates were quiet at the end, with Rodriguez congratulating McClain and saying she’s looking “forward to working with Lev in Ward 4 and helping our community.”
By early afternoon, the recount focused on ballots rejected by the clerk’s office, “spoiled” ballots that were ultimately not submitted for a vote, and other materials. Voters are allowed up to three ballots to cast their vote (if they realize they made a mistake filling it out, for example), and the ballots that aren’t returned or eligible to be counted are considered “spoiled,” officials explained at the recount.
Much of the discussion Monday focused on a case of one mail-in vote where the voter needed to also provide a photocopy of their identification but didn’t properly do so.
“We put a little piece of paper in there to show them when they return it, make a copy of the ID and wrap it around the inner envelope,” City Clerk Ilene Simons said. “There was no ID, an acceptable ID, at all for this ballot.”
Election officials can request ID under certain circumstances, such as when a voter registers for the first time by mail or if that person is on a list of inactive voters.
The moment had echoes of the last recount in Salem. In 2019, Ward 6 Councilor Megan Riccardi had a one-vote win over opponent Jerry Ryan, prompting not just a recount but a nine-day Supreme Court trial. The bulk of the trial focused on one voter who intended to vote for Ryan but was declined access to a ballot, as polls closed, for lacking photo ID.
John Gannon, Rodriguez’s attorney, attempted to argue the photo ID copy could have been inside the inner envelope. He asked the Board of Registrars to open the envelope, which was still sealed. They argued — and ultimately voted — that the voter has a right to privacy that election officials would violate by opening the envelope, and that the voter had other opportunities to vote but declined to do so.
Gannon later, briefly, made the argument that a judge could open the envelope for the city at a later date through a court challenge after the recount finished, and as a result, the booard should just open it then and there.
Countering, however, assistant Clerk of Elections Rochelle Sport said the voter was offered, among other things, to take a picture of their ID and submit it via email, an offer the voter never responded to.
Donald Bates, a member of the board, used that — and the court’s authority — as his reason to not open the envelope.
“Given that the voter was given ample opportunity to proceed...the judge can decide that,” Bates said. “I don’t think I should.”
