Republican incumbent Leonard “Lenny” Mirra is gathering signatures for a petition for a district-wide recount after securing a tight lead over Democrat challenger Kristin Kassner for the 2nd Essex seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
Updated results that included 22 hand-counted ballots in Topsfield Wednesday night now puts Mirra eight votes over Kassner. As of Wednesday afternoon, Mirra was six votes ahead.
“The campaign is confident that the process is going to play out according to the law and that all the ballots that have been cast were counted properly,” said John Olds, a spokesperson for Mirra’s campaign.
Olds said that while Mirra’s campaign has begun the petition process for a district-wide recount of the election, he isn’t sure yet if it will officially file for one to take place.
The Kassner campaign is “preparing for the possibility of a recount,” said campaign spokesperson Wendy Dabcovich.
“However, we are awaiting the remaining ballots that are left to be counted,” she said, adding that overseas ballots postmarked before the Nov. 8 election from service members, their families and qualified U.S. voters who live abroad must be received by 5 p.m. Friday. That’s also the deadline to file for a recount.
Georgetown has received nine military ballots and is still awaiting a ruling on one provisional ballot. Ipswich also has yet to count three provisional ballots.
Overseas ballots will be counted Monday. Town clerks have until Nov. 23 to certify election results.
“We will prepare for any outcome and evaluate options once all ballots have been received,” Dabcovich said.
Mirra held an 84-vote lead over Kassner after the polls closed on Nov. 8 and before votes from mail-in and hand-count ballots were logged.
“We gained a lot of ground with mail-in ballots on Tuesday, leaving the race with a very thin margin of difference…” Dabcovich said. “We thank all of the Town Clerks, staff and poll workers for their excellent work through the election process.”
The newly redistricted 2nd Essex includes Georgetown, Newbury, Rowley, Ipswich, Topsfield and Hamilton.
While Mirra has represented Newbury and Georgetown since 2013, this is the first time that he’s had to campaign in the four other towns.
“We’re really humbled by the support that we’ve received from communities that the representative has never represented,” Olds said.
