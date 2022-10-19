NEWBURYPORT — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, won’t debate an election denier.
The incumbent Democrat drew the line Monday night at his first in-person town hall session since the COVID-19 pandemic hit U.S. shores in March 2020.
Moulton’s general election foe — Republican Robert May Jr., of Peabody — was among the crowd of roughly 100 area residents and students at the event.
The Massachusetts 6th District hopeful asked Moulton why he had not debated him.
“What are you afraid of?” May asked.
Moulton said he wants to have a healthy debate but he was “not going to give air time to election deniers.”
“I’m just not going to do it,” he said.
After hearing about relief funding problems in local schools, Moulton said that although the issue of education has become a political football, educators should give a full accounting of the country’s history, including “some of our racist past.”
“That should be part of the discussion. We shouldn’t be afraid of that,” he said.
Moulton told the crowd Monday night that he first ran for election in 2014 because he believes the country has become too polarized and added that he is one of the most bipartisan members of Congress.
But a Peabody resident in the audience said he begged to differ with Moulton, telling him that he has voted with Democrats and President Joe Biden roughly 90% of the time.
“I have not seen you, at one point, criticize this president and what he has done to the country. You have voted consistently with him and there are a lot of people that are very unhappy,” the man said.
Moulton told the man he was actually criticizing Biden on Fox News, earlier in the day, because he did not believe the country is moving fast enough to address the threat of China in the Pacific.
“To be clear, I don’t think (former President Donald) Trump moved fast enough either. It was (former President Barack) Obama who pivoted to the Pacific. If we don’t meet this threat, Americans are going to die and that is why I take this issue seriously and that is why I am willing to criticize the president on this issue,” he said. “If you don’t think I have ever criticized the president, you certainly didn’t see everything I spoke out about last year with regards to Afghanistan.”
Moulton also received plenty of upset responses from Monday night’s audience when he said the United States does not have an open-border policy.
“I listened to a whole discussion on Fox News about immigration right before my segment. All they did is say that Biden has open borders. They kind of left out the fact that almost all the same policies are being continued from the previous administration, with the exception, by the way, of splitting families. That is not being continued,” he said.
Another audience member advocated for building a wall or a fence at the borders to keep the deadly drug fentanyl from coming into the country.
Moulton said he has spent a good deal of time at the U.S./Mexico border and advocated for better security at border checkpoints.
“There is this myth that there are these caravans through the desert, when it is actually just coming through our legitimate border crossings. Because we don’t have adequate scanning facilities. Those are the kinds of investments that we haven’t been able to make because we spent so much on a border wall in the middle of nowhere,” he said.
But an unidentified woman was unhappy with Moulton’s response and shot back that Biden has been inviting “the whole world” to come to the U.S.
“He never said that,” Moulton answered before, once again, advocating for more sophisticated border crossing controls.
Moulton also addressed inflation Monday night and said the Democratic Party has a plan to deal with it by investing in transportation and housing.
“You may not agree with the plan, but at least we have a plan and we’re doing something about it. We are investing in infrastructure, we are working to get our country independent from the worldwide price of oil, which is set by autocrats, not by the President of the United States and not by the United States Congress,” he said.
An unidentified man told Moulton that he is stoking the fires of World War III in Ukraine by voting for billions of dollars in aid to what he called “a dictatorship in Kiev that has no chance of winning this war,” with Russia.
A Byfield resident closed the evening by asking Moulton if he believed the U.S. will continue to provide the same level of financial support for Ukraine if Republicans take back the House or the Senate in November.
“There is a growing isolationist and apologist wing of the Republican Party that looks like it is going to be against it,” Moulton said.