PEABODY — Several newcomers are vying for your vote in Peabody’s City Council race this fall.
While there’s still time for more candidates to join the race, there are some familiar faces, newcomers and a former Peabody city councilor who are already running.
That includes Bukia “Kia” Chalvire, who is making another bid for an at-large seat against all five incumbents: Tom Gould, Anne Manning-Martin, Ryan Melville, Tom Rossignoll and Jon Turco.
Three candidates, William “Billy” Cardello, Ryan Cox and Michael Higgins, are facing off for the Ward 6 seat after Mark O’Neill announced this spring that he will not seek re-election.
Ward 2 incumbent Peter McGinn is also being challenged by Mary Beth Mallia, who held that seat from 1996 to 1997. Mallia did not respond to multiple requests for comment for this story. She also ran in a crowded race for an opening on the light commission in 2021.
Ward 1 Councilor Craig Welton, Ward 3 Councilor Stephanie Peach, Ward 4 Councilor Julie Daigle and Ward 5 Councilor David Gamache are so far running unopposed for re-election.
Residents can take out nomination papers at the City Clerk’s office in City Hall through July 21. These papers must be returned by July 25 and certified nomination papers must be submitted by Aug. 8.
Bukia “Kia” Chalvire
Chalvire, 47, works for the Massachusetts Office for Refugees and Immigrants to help new residents from places like Afghanistan, Ukraine and other countries settle into the United States. She immigrated from Haiti in 1996 and moved to Peabody 11 years ago.
She also has a background in real estate and went to college for two years to study business management.
Chalvire lives at 18 Hilltop Drive, is married and has three children. While she doesn’t have any experience as an elected official, she did run for Ward 4 councilor in 2017 and for an at-large spot in 2021.
She’s running this election to “give back to this country that has given me so much,” she said.
“We must continue to advocate for equitable access to resources and support service for the good of all residents, especially for our first responders, our police officers, firefighters, EMTs, our students and all vulnerable seniors,” she said.
She has also completed the Peabody Police Citizens Academy, during which she saw how frequently officers respond to calls about mental health crises. Chalvire hopes to support mental health initiatives and show that this is just as important as physical health as a councilor at-large, she said.
William “Billy” Cardello
Cardello, 71, worked at Boston Edison, now Eversource Energy, for 40 years as a shop steward and union representative. He also served on the Everett City Council for 20 years.
During his time on that council, Cardello served as the president and also chairman of the public safety committee, budget commission, building commission and traffic commission.
Cardello lives at 11 Lisburn St. and moved to Peabody 10 years ago. He is married with one son, was an Everett youth football coach for 25 years, football coach at Pope John XXIII High School in Everett for four years and also served in the Vietnam War.
He said he is running to help people see where the city’s money is going and guide the city as it looks to build a new high school. He also wants to help the city more efficiently complete work on water and sewer lines and repair roads and sidewalks.
“These are things that I see in my eyes that I can fight for,” Cardello said. “People will be happier with a voice like mine at City Hall because I have the experience of being on a city council for 20 years.”
Ryan Cox
Cox, 36, is a pipefitter with Local 537 in Boston and has lived in West Peabody his entire life.
Cox lives at 11 Hamerick Road. He completed a five-year apprenticeship training through Local 537 and attended some college, and is married with one daughter.
He decided to make his first bid for public office after getting involved in public meetings around a new multifamily development going up at 128 Newbury St., during which he realized he wanted to be “a voice for our ward and inform citizens of what’s going on,” he said.
On his way to work in Boston over the last decade, Cox has seen a trend of new development in the city and on Route 1 that’s “moving right up into Peabody, unfortunately,” he said.
“One of my concerns is obviously the overdevelopment of Peabody and the crowding of our school system,” Cox said. “That’s something I would like to try to solve.”
Michael Higgins
Higgins, 58, works as a senior engineer at Sensitech, Inc. and is running for public office for the first time.
Higgins lives at 7 Catherine Drive and is married with three children. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from Northeastern University and an MBA from Boston University.
He has also been a coach for the Peabody Youth Soccer Association, was a coach and board member of Peabody West Little League and has lived in Ward 6 for 29 years, he said.
He hopes to help find a balance between managing budget pressures and supporting essential services in the city, especially in schools and support for the elderly, he said. Higgins also plans to focus on “rising costs influenced by the economy,” he said.
“I believe that my background in business and engineering equips me with the necessary skills to effectively represent Ward 6 on the City Council,” he said.
Other races
Mayor Ted Bettencourt is seeking a seventh term this fall and challenges are shaping from Robert Stevens and Rochelle Agneta, which would make it the first time Bettencourt’s seat has been contested since he was first elected mayor in 2011.
Incumbents Tom D’Amato and Bill Aylward will be challenged by Tom Pappas for two seats on the Peabody Municipal Lighting Commission.
Tracy Valletti was voted onto the commission this winter to fill out the remainder of Commissioner Charles Bonfanti’s term after he stepped down in December. Her appointment lasts through the upcoming city election, in which she’s running to fill the remaining two years of Bonfanti’s term.
Pappas, Emily Cooper, Katrina Vassallo and Stacey Dolin are running in so far uncontested races for four spots as Library Trustees.
