How unusual was the 2020 election? Consider these two statements, both of which are true. The town of Wenham might have set a record for number of voters. And it was a fairly slow day on Election Day.
The explanation, of course, is that about 70% of those voters cast their ballots before Tuesday, either by in-person early voting or mail-in voting. That left only about 600 people to show up at the Buker School polling location on Tuesday.
“The whole day wasn’t busy, but they seemed to come at the same time,” Town Clerk Dianne Bucco said.
The combination of early and mail-in voting and feverish interest in the presidential race led to huge turnouts across the North Shore, mirroring the nationwide trend. Eight of 11 communities in The Salem News’ circulation area topped the 80% mark in turnout, led by Wenham at 89%.
Bucco said the 89% might be a record for the town. Only 315 of the town’s 2,955 registered voters did not vote.
“My goal was over 90% so we didn’t make it,” Bucco said. “But a couple of more votes could be coming in.”
She was referring to the fact that, under new rules passed by the state this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Friday at 5 p.m. can be counted. Bucco said she is expecting no more than 20 of those, which will be counted on Saturday morning.
Other clerks pointed out that while turnout was high, it’s not unusual for many of their communities to top the 80% mark for presidential elections.
In Salem, City Clerk Ilene Simons said she was actually surprised that the turnout in her city was only 74%.
“I thought it could be higher,” she said. “It was steady throughout the day but didn’t quite pick up that steam at the end of the night.”
As for the results, North Shore communities as usual voted mostly for Democratic candidates, with the notable exception of Middleton.
A majority of Middleton voters went for President Donald Trump and for Kevin O’Connor, a Republican who lost to U.S. Sen. Ed Markey. Middleton also voted in favor of Bob May, a Republican candidate who finished second to Democrat Sally Kerans for state representative in the 13th Essex District, which includes Danvers, West Peabody and part of Middleton.
Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton, of Salem, who won reelection with 65% of the vote against Republican challenger John Paul Moran, won Middleton by only 37 votes.
Still, Middleton Town Clerk Ilene Twiss pointed out that the town’s Republican margins are getting smaller. In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton in Middleton by 504 votes. This year he edged Joe Biden by 219 votes.
“The town seems to be changing a bit,” Twiss said. “It’s changing and growing. It seems a little more split than in the past. You can clearly see it in the results so far.”
Salem was the only local community to back the ranked-choice ballot question, which went down to defeat statewide.
Another trend in a local community that mirrored national developments came in Marblehead, where the early and mail-in vote skewed Democratic while Election Day voters leaned Republican. Early and mail-in voters favored Biden by more than 6,000 votes. Election Day voters went for Trump by 95 votes. Town Clerk Robin Michaud said about 64% voted early or by mail.
Like many clerks, Simons praised her team of workers and volunteers that helped them get through the most unique election of their lifetimes. Bucco, the Wenham clerk, said 60 people volunteered to help with the election.
“It took a village, that’s for sure,” Simons said.
How the North Shore voted
|Presidential/Congressional races
|City/town
|Biden
|Trump
|Moulton
|Moran
|Voter turnout
|Beverly
|16,380
|7,057
|16,905
|6,605
|80%
|Boxford
|3,056
|2,235
|3,036
|2,322
|85%
|Danvers
|9,698
|6,660
|10,178
|6,191
|79%
|Hamilton
|3,289
|1,432
|3,325
|1,472
|82%
|Ipswich
|6,189
|3,101
|6,391
|3,004
|83%
|Marblehead
|9,946
|3,767
|10,112
|3,729
|86%
|Middleton
|2,717
|2,936
|2,840
|2,803
|83%
|Peabody
|16,826
|12,688
|18,127
|11,102
|75%
|Salem
|17,786
|5,382
|18,173
|4,953
|74%
|Swampscott
|6,816
|2,540
|6,906
|2,422
|82%
|Topsfield
|2,457
|1,600
|2,475
|1,629
|87%
|Wenham
|1,757
|763
|1,779
|812
|89%
|13th Essex District state rep race
|City/town
|Kerans
|May
|Bates
|Guida
|Keohane
|Voter turnout
|Danvers
|7,993
|4,605
|1,690
|1,287
|509
|79%
|Peabody*
|2,811
|3,592
|265
|172
|58
|75%
|Middleton**
|1,059
|1,361
|282
|75
|28
|83%
|Total
|11,863
|9,558
|2,237
|1,534
|595
|* The district includes Ward 5 Precinct 2 and Ward 6 in Peabody
|** The district includes only Precinct 2 in Middleton