Salem voting

Residents of Ward 3 wait to vote at Salem High School on Tuesday. In Salem, roughly 74% of the registered voters cast ballots. 

 Jaime Campos/Staff photo

How unusual was the 2020 election? Consider these two statements, both of which are true. The town of Wenham might have set a record for number of voters. And it was a fairly slow day on Election Day.

The explanation, of course, is that about 70% of those voters cast their ballots before Tuesday, either by in-person early voting or mail-in voting. That left only about 600 people to show up at the Buker School polling location on Tuesday.

“The whole day wasn’t busy, but they seemed to come at the same time,” Town Clerk Dianne Bucco said.

The combination of early and mail-in voting and feverish interest in the presidential race led to huge turnouts across the North Shore, mirroring the nationwide trend. Eight of 11 communities in The Salem News’ circulation area topped the 80% mark in turnout, led by Wenham at 89%.

Bucco said the 89% might be a record for the town. Only 315 of the town’s 2,955 registered voters did not vote.

“My goal was over 90% so we didn’t make it,” Bucco said. “But a couple of more votes could be coming in.”

She was referring to the fact that, under new rules passed by the state this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Friday at 5 p.m. can be counted. Bucco said she is expecting no more than 20 of those, which will be counted on Saturday morning.

Other clerks pointed out that while turnout was high, it’s not unusual for many of their communities to top the 80% mark for presidential elections.

In Salem, City Clerk Ilene Simons said she was actually surprised that the turnout in her city was only 74%.

“I thought it could be higher,” she said. “It was steady throughout the day but didn’t quite pick up that steam at the end of the night.”

As for the results, North Shore communities as usual voted mostly for Democratic candidates, with the notable exception of Middleton.

A majority of Middleton voters went for President Donald Trump and for Kevin O’Connor, a Republican who lost to U.S. Sen. Ed Markey. Middleton also voted in favor of Bob May, a Republican candidate who finished second to Democrat Sally Kerans for state representative in the 13th Essex District, which includes Danvers, West Peabody and part of Middleton.

Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton, of Salem, who won reelection with 65% of the vote against Republican challenger John Paul Moran, won Middleton by only 37 votes.

Still, Middleton Town Clerk Ilene Twiss pointed out that the town’s Republican margins are getting smaller. In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton in Middleton by 504 votes. This year he edged Joe Biden by 219 votes.

“The town seems to be changing a bit,” Twiss said. “It’s changing and growing. It seems a little more split than in the past. You can clearly see it in the results so far.”

Salem was the only local community to back the ranked-choice ballot question, which went down to defeat statewide.

Another trend in a local community that mirrored national developments came in Marblehead, where the early and mail-in vote skewed Democratic while Election Day voters leaned Republican. Early and mail-in voters favored Biden by more than 6,000 votes. Election Day voters went for Trump by 95 votes. Town Clerk Robin Michaud said about 64% voted early or by mail.

Like many clerks, Simons praised her team of workers and volunteers that helped them get through the most unique election of their lifetimes. Bucco, the Wenham clerk, said 60 people volunteered to help with the election.

“It took a village, that’s for sure,” Simons said.

Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.

How the North Shore voted

 Presidential/Congressional races      
 City/town Biden  Trump  Moulton  Moran  Voter turnout 
 Beverly 16,380 7,057 16,905 6,605 80%
 Boxford 3,056 2,235 3,036 2,322 85%
 Danvers 9,698 6,660 10,178 6,191 79%
 Hamilton 3,289 1,432 3,325 1,472 82%
 Ipswich 6,189 3,101 6,391 3,004 83%
 Marblehead 9,946 3,767 10,112 3,729 86%
 Middleton 2,717 2,936 2,840 2,803 83%
 Peabody 16,826 12,688 18,127 11,102 75%
 Salem 17,786 5,382 18,173 4,953 74%
 Swampscott 6,816 2,540 6,906 2,422 82%
 Topsfield 2,457 1,600 2,475 1,629 87%
 Wenham 1,757 763 1,779 812 89%
 13th Essex District state rep race       
 City/town Kerans  May  Bates  Guida  Keohane  Voter turnout 
 Danvers 7,993 4,605 1,690 1,287 509 79%
 Peabody* 2,811 3,592 265 172 58 75%
 Middleton** 1,059 1,361 282 75 28 83%
 Total 11,863 9,558 2,237 1,534 595 
 * The district includes Ward 5 Precinct 2 and Ward 6 in Peabody      
 ** The district includes only Precinct 2 in Middleton      

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you