SALEM — It was a night of few agreements and many attacks, with two public officials contradicting and countering each other nearly beginning to end.
A week after their first debate inspired memes and days of fact-checking, city Mayor Kim Driscoll and Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble collided at a follow-up forum at Hawthorne Hotel early Tuesday evening. The event was organized by the Salem Chamber of Commerce.
Dibble built the night around breaking down the past 16 years of Salem leadership, describing Driscoll at one point as a frequent bully to city staff and those who disagree with her. For Driscoll, it was highlighting Salem’s accomplishments in 16 years and how, in the past six, Dibble went against what she characterized as progress.
“The mayor, somehow, has a lot of power all over the place. If you speak against something she wants on a volunteer board and commission, you’re replaced,” Dibble said. “It’s unacceptable what happens. The mayor has manipulated six city councilors who automatically vote for whatever she wants.”
“There’s a lot there to unpack,” responded Driscoll moments later. “I’ll just say that the city comes together to support initiatives. There’s no one mayor who does things by themselves. I don’t spend money without the City Council approving it.”
The two diverged on vaccinating children, the solutions to the housing crisis and how Salem is handling its incoming trove of $35 million in federal COVID-19 relief cash.
Describing a process involving meeting with stakeholders and public input, Driscoll said she’s a “firm believer in ‘plan the work and work the plan.’”
Dibble, in response, described the schools as his leading priority for the cash. He then attacked Driscoll for not having approached the City Council at this point: “We could do so much better by having an open, inclusive conversation on what to do with $35 million.”
Responding to his response, Driscoll said she “can’t really spend any money, at all, without City Council approval.”
On requiring vaccinations for school children, Driscoll said she supports the Board of Health and their direction on the pandemic response. “As we think about the future, I hope we’ll be looking at mandates for vaccinations,” she said. “We’ll never be done with the pandemic until we have higher vaccination rates.”
Dibble’s opposition focused on the still not-understood long-term effects of vaccination, suggesting children could be hurt years from now for receiving the vaccine today.
“It’s just the wrong thing to do,” he said. “I agree, like you just said, on the Salem Board of Health mask mandate. I disagree with the mayor on young children getting vaccinated in the early days of COVID.”
The candidates’ sharpest divisions were felt on the housing crisis, where Driscoll pushed for more development to increase housing stock and Dibble pitched job creation to increase wages, thus catching residents up to the cost of housing.
“We’ve done a lot. 18% of all housing that has been built, permitted or under construction since 2016 is affordable, but it isn’t enough,” Driscoll said. “We have to be much more aggressive.”
Dibble explained his support for “truly affordable” housing and creating new options for seniors. But along with that, “we need to build better paying jobs.”
“What that means is a less costly life and lower rents, better quality of life as well with more money in your pocket,” Dibble said.
Responding, Driscoll said her administration has “done yeoman’s work attracting a diversified workforce here.”
“You can have commercial development and support new housing in your community,” Driscoll said. “It isn’t either or. We’ve worked hard to accomplish both.”
