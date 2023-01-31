BOSTON — A legislative panel affirmed Democrat Kristen Kassner's one-vote win over Republican Lenny Mirra in the 2nd Essex district following a review of the razor-thin recount in the race.
In a report issued Tuesday, the three-member Special Committee to Examine the Returns said Mirra "failed to provide any corroborating, objective evidence beyond pure speculation to support his claims that the irregularities regarding tally changes, mail-in ballot signature comparisons or unspoiled ballots that allegedly occurred in the count or recount caused actual harm."
"He has not met his burden of proof in this matter sufficient to persuade the House to take the extraordinary step of ordering a new election," the panel wrote in an eight-page summary of the report.
Reached by phone on Tuesday, Mirra said he will honor his pledges to step down from office but criticized the committee for not looking at contested ballots from the race as part of its review of the recount.
"It's outrageous that they won't look at any of the evidence," Mirra said. "We could go to court but I'm not going to do that. I said from the beginning that I would accept the outcome of the election and the decision of this committee, so we're going to stick to that promise."
The committee's lone Republican, House Minority Leader Brad Jones, of North Reading, didn't sign the report. The other two members were Reps. Michael Day, D-Stoneham, and Daniel Ryan, D-Boston.
In the Nov. 8 elections, Mirra won the race for the newly reconfigured 2nd Essex district by 10 votes, but a recount flipped the district to South Hamilton Democrat Kristin Kassner by one vote.
Mirra challenged the recount, but the courts declined to take up his complaint after determining the state House of Representatives has final say over the race’s winner.
House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, delayed Kassner's swearing in while the committee conducted the review, but he didn't set a timeline for a decision.
Mirra was allowed to represent the district as a "hold-over" until a decision was made about the winner, which state law allows. That included the ability to file bills, meet with constituents and perform other functions of the job.
Both candidates made their case to the panel two weeks ago, with Mirra's attorneys asking committee members to review about two dozen disputed ballots from several towns and call for a new election. Kassner's attorneys argued the recount was accurate and there is no need for another election.
Neither candidate alleged fraud in the recount of the ballots, but Mirra's attorney's suggested that "human error" was behind recount mistakes.
While the panel didn't find any evidence of fraud in the House race, committee members said other information it reviewed raised "concerns regarding human error and, if occurring on a larger scale, their potential impact on future elections."
"While these missteps had no impact on the integrity or the final outcome of the election, similar missteps in the future, if occurring on a larger scale, could affect future elections," they wrote.
The House district, which includes Hamilton, Rowley, Newbury, Georgetown, Ipswich and part of Topsfield, was the only seat in the 200-member state Legislature where a winner hadn't been formally declared.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.