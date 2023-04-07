SALEM — Dominick Pangallo led the field in last week’s preliminary mayoral election with 3,078 votes, and campaign finance reports show he also led in donations and spending in the month leading up to the March 28 election.
Second-place finisher Neil Harrington, who had 2,303 votes, however, took in the most donations and spent the most overall, during the past six months.
Pangallo, who was former mayor Kim Driscoll’s chief of staff, raised a total of $88,983 since October and spent $65,792, and just during March raised $21,060 and spent $38,764, according to records filed with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
OCPF reports show that Harrington, a former Salem mayor, meanwhile raised a total of $105,642 and spent $78,907 in those six months. In March, Harrington raked in $19,096 and spent $33,122.
The two will now square off in a special election on Tuesday, May 16, to complete the four-year mayoral term of Driscoll, now the state’s lieutenant governor.
The latest cache of campaign finance data, submitted by the campaigns for all five mayoral candidates, showed collective receipts of $232,873 in donations for the six months spanning Oct. 1 to March 31, with total spending at $176,228. The latest data for March was reported earlier this week.
In March, the candidates spent a combined $96,947 on their campaigns which was more than half of all money spent in the race since the beginning of October.
To end March, Pangallo has $24,392 on hand, compared to $26,819 for Harrington.
The three candidates eliminated from the race — Steve Dibble, Stacia Kraft and Robert “Bob” McCarthy — had $7,122 remaining between them after spending just over $25,000 in March. Most of that is with McCarthy, with Dibble drawing his campaign down to $71 and Kraft leaving $555 untapped.
Pangallo and Harrington’s spending activity ramped up midway into the fall, around when then-Mayor Driscoll became lieutenant governor-elect and the need for a special election in Salem became clear.
Their fundraising, however, was significant before Driscoll was even elected, with Pangallo bringing in $15,571 during October and Harrington raising $12,800 in the same period. Dibble showed no campaign activity until January, following his unsuccessful 2021 campaign for mayor, while McCarthy launched in January and Kraft in February.
To begin March, Pangallo and Harrington had a combined $82,940 in the bank, while Dibble, Kraft and McCarthy had only $15,063. The two winning candidates also dwarfed the other three in receipts — $40,156 to $17,120 — and expenditures — $71,886 to $25,062 — for the final month of the race.
They were also somewhat matched in how they used campaign cash in the final month of the race. Harrington and Pangallo respectively spent $25,974 and $23,670 in printing costs. In advertising, Pangallo reported a single expense of $5,000, while Harrington had a combined $5,729 to three local media organizations and an individual covering social media.
Beyond that, Pangallo also reported a combined $7,440 in consulting expenses, with $4,000 to Castle Point Partners in Boston, $3,250 to a Sable Road resident, and $190 to the Chick Montana Group in Dedham.
