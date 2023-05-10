SALEM — For Dominick Pangallo, a coffee shop on North Street represents a neighborhood heading toward its safest days, with concerns for all who walk, bike, ride or catch a ride, and a shift in design as visible as the flex posts lining both sides of the road.
Pangallo hopes to embark on the next chapter of this story continuing the work he's been doing for the past decade, but now as the city's chief executive.
Pangallo, a 41-year-old Buffum Street resident, is running for mayor after serving for 10 years as chief of staff to Kim Driscoll, Salem's 50th and second-longest-serving mayor. He finished first in a crowded March 28 preliminary special election, ahead of Neil Harrington, with 42.7% of the vote.
Pangallo chatted with a reporter at Spells Coffee and Market, a recently opened business at 130 North St., about his campaign.
"Growing up in this neighborhood, I remember places like Bill's Variety, Mario's Pizza, and being able to walk and find the kind of retail and restaurants you like to have in a neighborhood," he said. "I grew up in North Salem, just a block away from here on Buffum Street. I'm raising my own kids here now.
"Learning to ride my bike around Greenlawn, playing Little League at Furlong Park... it's a special neighborhood," continued Pangallo, "and I'm excited to see places like Spells opening up here."
Pangallo is seeking the mayor's office because, he said, "it's critically important that Salem keep moving forward, and that the next mayor have a record of experience. We have major challenges on our horizon, major opportunities — some of which have some time-sensitive decisions that have to be made literally in the next few months... work related to our public schools, the housing agenda, offshore wind terminal and the quadricentennial... all work I've been involved in."
North Street: Changes prioritize safety
One area that Pangallo and Harrington stand far apart on is the North Street redesign.
"We're not the first city to have parking-separated bike lanes, or day-lighting on sidewalks. This is a design that's being used in a lot of places, because if someone is using the road in a way that's legal, there's a responsibility on our end to make it safe," Pangallo said. "We have to be careful not to conflate convenience with safety. The number of crashes are down, and the evidence is clear. It's a safer road for people to walk on, ride on, bicycle on."
For Pangallo, the fight over traffic-calming measures help circumvent the paying of a personal price. It's one that he said was articulated perfectly at a recent vigil for Tammi Lyn Guy, the victim of a fatal pedestrian crash on Easter Sunday.
"I went to the vigil for her, and one of the speakers said, 'When there's a distracted driver on North Street, we have a bent flex post. When there's a distracted river on Jefferson Avenue, someone got killed,'" Pangallo recalled. "We have to be really intentional about creating streets that are safe for everybody, and that includes drivers too. Nobody wants to be the driver that hits a pedestrian or bicyclist."
Housing crisis is a clear 'people crisis'
Pangallo, being a longtime chief of staff, has been actively working on the housing crisis and tools to address the need for more affordability in Salem. When asked for his plans if elected mayor, he focused on the housing crisis more as "a people crisis," rather than the current conversation spotlighting "housing as a building crisis."
"A lot of it is focused on housing as a building crisis, and I'd like for us to also start thinking about it as a people crisis," Pangallo said. "There are families, seniors, working men and women struggling to make ends meet, and they can't afford to wait years for zoning reform to get through or a new building to be created."
The city must look at how it serves people in Salem today, he said.
"That's the next big question for Salem as a city, as a municipal government. We have to take ownership of that level of work," Pangallo said. "That includes rental assistance, eviction diversion counsel, first-time homebuyer assistance, things connecting people with existing programs. ... Anything we can do to help keep more money in their pocket contributes to making Salem a more affordable place."
DOMINICK PANGALLO
- Age: 41
- Address: 25 Buffum St., Unit 1
- Family: Wife Kristin; children Aurelia, Lucy
- Profession: Candidate for mayor; professional public administrator
- Education: Bachelor’s in political science and theater, Bates College; Dual masters in Public Administration and Political Science, Suffolk University
- Elected office experience: Ran for town counsel in New York in the distant past
- Leadership experience: Co-founder of Salem Theater Company, managed multiple political campaigns, including once-state Rep. John Keenan; chaired Neighborhood Advisory Council as Driscoll’s chief of staff; still serving on the Retirement Board, Salem For All Ages, and as vice-chair to the Salem Democratic City Committee.