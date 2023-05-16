SALEM — Witch City, meet Mayor Pangallo.
Dominick Pangallo, longtime chief of staff to Salem’s 50th mayor Kim Driscoll, took 52.4% of the vote in Tuesday’s special mayoral election, beating out former mayor Neil Harrington in unofficial results.
Polls closed at 8 p.m., the doors shutting on a highly charged election season triggered by Driscoll’s departure from Salem’s corner office to become the state’s new lieutenant governor.
Pangallo’s win came on a meager 28% turnout; the highest turnout was 39% in Ward 1, Precinct 1 — home to acting Mayor Robert “Bob” McCarthy.
“Salem is moving forward,” Pangallo said to supporters at Hotel Salem shortly after news of his win was apparent by 8:15 p.m. “We’re going to keep moving forward for the better future we’ve all been striving for, for a city that works for everyone and welcomes all.
“The work we’ve done over the decades to get Salem to this point has made a positive difference,” Pangallo continued.
Pangallo could be sworn in as soon as Friday, May 26, after the city’s window for a recount lapses, according to City Clerk Ilene Simons.
“The days ahead won’t be without challenges. We’ve got work to do,” Pangallo said. “I for one can’t be more excited to get started on that work alongside each and every one of you. Our best days aren’t ahead of us; they’re within reach. So let’s get to work to make that happen.”
Voters, discussing their choices outside the polls Tuesday — and whether they supported Harrington or Pangallo — many voted with the same issues in mind: The cost of housing and cries for affordability, alongside hopes for a stronger focus on traffic struggles in Salem.
Janet Atkinson, a voter in Ward 7, acknowledged that a skilled mayor needs to fight both of those battles evenly.
“A friend of mine had a house, sold it to her son and developed an in-law apartment downstairs... so, more of those, more affordable housing,” Atkinson said. “There’s plenty for people who can afford a lot downtown... but I also understand that traffic is terrible in Salem. I don’t know how to do both.”
Atkinson then paused. Her eyes lit up.
“Wouldn’t it be nice to have a free bus service?” she asked. “We have to use our imagination.”
Atkinson gave her ballot to Pangallo. So too did Hugh Galligan, who supported Pangallo because “he’s smart. He’s sincere.”
“He has got 10 years of trying to move this city in the right direction,” Galligan said. “As far as Harrington is concerned, he left town a long time ago. If you can read between the lines of what he’s saying, he’s pushing back on a lot of the direction we’ve been going in.”
Frank Vieira, voting in Ward 3 at Salem High School, supported Harrington during his original tenure as mayor from 1990 to 1997. “He was here before,” he said, “and to be honest, I’m not a fan of Driscoll.”
“North Street is just a train wreck,” Vieira said, referencing the recent redesign of the road to better serve pedestrians and bicyclists. “There’s other changes too. Like... the old-time Salem people would like to see things like Heritage Days and the parade and fireworks return.”
Braulio Bencosme, also voting at the high school, said he supported Harrington after voting for Steve Dibble in March’s five-way preliminary.
Bencosme said he wanted the new mayor to deliver more low-income housing. “That for me is number one,” he said. “Second would be parking for the city, and (opposition to) the way things have changed on some streets.”
Steve Sawtell, a Ward 2 voter at the Community Life Center, didn’t indicate his choice for mayor but said the winner needs to do everything possible to slow traffic on Flint Street.
“When traffic boogies off of North Street, cuts over a couple streets and boots it to the top of Chestnut Street, they usually ignore that stop sign by the church,” Sawtell said, then shifting his focus to law enforcement’s traffic-calming efforts. “If you have a quota to fill, come down to that intersection.”
For Chestnut Street, speed “humps” have been installed to slow down traffic down the otherwise spacious residential dragway. Sawtell understood that change, he said, but he hoped that whoever wins acts fast in addressing Salem’s challenges.
“The city has got some issues,” Sawtell said. “Hopefully, they’re going to get squared away now that our mayor is gone.”
