PEABODY — Nomination papers are now available for Peabody’s fall election.
As of Monday, through July 21, residents can pick up nomination papers at the City Clerk’s office in City Hall. These papers must be returned by July 25 and certified nomination papers must be submitted by Aug. 8 in order for potential candidates to make a preliminary ballot, if necessary, that will go before voters on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Mayor Ted Bettencourt told The Salem News in a recent interview that he will run this year for his seventh term since he was first elected to the corner office in 2011, which is also the last time he had a challenger. That year, he defeated Sean Fitzgerald in a spirited campaign to succeed then-Mayor Michael Bonfanti, who didn’t seek re-election after five terms.
Peabody’s five at-large city councilors and six ward councilors are also up for re-election. Each of those seats come with a two-year term.
School Committee members Brandi Carpenter, Joseph Amico and John Olimpio will have to head to the polls to keep their seats if they choose to run for another four-year term.
Library Trustees Kate O’Brien, Thomas Pappas, Frances Gallugi and Katrina Vassallo, who are wrapping up their six-year terms, also face re-election this fall.
On the city’s Lighting Commission, Thomas D’Amato, William Aylward and Tracy Valletti are up for re-election.
Valletti was appointed by current commissioners and city councilors in a 10-5 vote last month to replace Charles Bonfanti, who stepped down from the commission earlier this winter. While his six-year term doesn’t expire until Jan. 1, 2026, Valletti will have to run this fall to keep her newly-acquired spot through the remainder of Bonfanti’s term.
Residents must be registered to vote in the election by 5 p.m. on Oct. 27.
For more information on city elections and voting, visit www.peabody-ma.gov/ or call the City Clerk’s office at 978-538-5756.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.