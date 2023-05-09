BEVERLY — A longtime Beverly resident and newcomer to politics is planning to run for mayor.
Philip Venezia, a 69-year-old manufacturing engineer, has taken out nomination papers. He must return the papers with the signatures of at least 100 residents to get his name on the ballot.
Venezia said he has never been involved in local politics or attended city meetings. But he said he decided to run for mayor once former City Councilor Paul Guanci dropped out of the race, leaving Mayor Mike Cahill as the only candidate at this time.
“I’ve been absolutely silent my whole life and finally I’ve had enough,” Venezia said. “I hit my breaking point.”
Venezia said his main issue is what he sees as over-development in the city and its impact on parking and traffic.
“I know the city didn’t create the development but they seem to be way behind the eight-ball,” he said. “I think we need something different. Ten years (the length of time Cahill has been in office) is a long time and I think I can do better.”
Venezia, who lives on Riverview Street in Ryal Side, grew up in Beverly and attended Beverly Public Schools. He moved to Florida for 20 years but has been back in Beverly since 2008. His two children and four grandchildren live in Beverly.
Cahill has been mayor since 2013 and has taken out nomination papers to run for reelection. Guanci, a former City Council president, intended to run but withdrew last month after revelations that he had liked controversial Twitter posts.
This year’s municipal election, which includes the offices of mayor, City Council and School Committee, will be held on Nov. 7, with a preliminary election on Sept. 26 if necessary. Candidates have until Aug. 10 to return nomination papers with the required number of signatures to get on the ballot.
